Court updates in Clemson, Oconee

Posted on March 17, 2020

By Riley Morningstar and Greg Oliver

The Journal

WALHALLA — Jury trials for the 10th Judicial Circuit have been put on hold through the remainder of the month because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Solicitor David Wagner said, as of Monday morning, the courthouses in Anderson and Oconee counties would remain open for operations.

“The courts are still going to be as operational as we can do it,” he said. “They have canceled juries for the month, so we’re not going to have any jury trials. They don’t want to bring mass quantities of people in, and we’re not doing any roll calls, per the chief justice and what he’s ordered. We’re going to try to work on any jail cases coming up.”

Wagner said the decision was made between the state court administration and 10th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Scott Sprouse.

Some prosecutors with children will have the opportunity to work from home, Wagner said.

“We’ll be in the office (working),” he said. “We’ve got a number of laptops, so a number of prosecutors can work from home if they have to.”

The Seneca Municipal Court and trials are suspended until early April.

Clemson Municipal Court takes proactive steps

The city of Clemson announced Monday that proactive steps are being taken regarding its municipal court.

Instead of allowing people into the court, Judge Teresa Daniel will meet with people outside City Hall, explaining and giving them a continuance letter, while keeping safety precautions in mind.

Trials and proceedings scheduled for March 23 and April 1 have been rescheduled until further notice. Notification letters have been mailed to the address the court has on record.

Bond hearings will continue to be held at the police department. Options to pay criminal, traffic and parking citations can take place online at cityofclemsonpayments.com; by phone at (864) 653-2045, ext. 1; by mail (check or money order) to Clemson Municipal Court, 1250 Tiger Blvd., Suite 3, Clemson, SC 29631; or depository drop box (check or money order) located at the City Hall Municipal Court entrance.

For all other inquiries concerning the municipal court, call (864) 653-2045, ext. 3.