CU shells out nearly $1 million in virus response

Posted on March 19, 2020

School president: No decision on graduation yet

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson University has spent approximately $1 million in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an early morning teleconference meeting of the school’s trustees, vice president of finance and operations Tony Wagner announced a hiring freeze had also been implemented.

“At this time, I would estimate we have accumulated about $1 million in expenses related to our response,” he said. “That’s probably split pretty evenly between bringing students home from overseas and extraordinary costs related to that and the cost related to moving to modified operations across campus.”

No plans have been finalized to refund housing and dining contracts for students as of yet, he said.

“We know this is a concern for our students and families,” Wagner told the trustees. “Our immediate focus has been on the health and safety of our students and staff and that’s why we’ve been putting all our efforts into implementing online instruction and telecommuting. We are working on possible solutions and we will communicate those with our families and students as soon as possible.”

Clemson’s current housing and dining contract allows the university to revise or cancel the agreement without penalty due to “circumstances beyond the school’s control,” which includes a “public health outbreak” listed under section 5 (a) of the contract.

No decision yet on graduation, future of online classes

Clemson president Jim Clements told trustees no decision has been made on the future of graduation ceremonies, scheduled for May 7-8.

Clemson’s spring break ends Friday and online classes will take place March 23-April 5. Clements mentioned online instruction “might have to be extended.”

“We strongly encourage all faculty and staff to work remotely,” Clements said. “We have some very stressful and hard weeks ahead of us but, as you know, we will get through this and it will get better. We will continue to monitor this each and every day throughout the entire day as we continue to make our decisions for the health and safety of the Clemson family and Clemson community will remain at the forefront.”

University spokesman Joe Galbraith said officials are aware of the closing window for a decision and recognized the ceremony’s importance to seniors and families.

Provost Bob Jones ensured the pivot to online learning will “remain fully compliant” with all accrediting bodies.

More than 1,400 instructional faculty will be delivering 4,353 online courses beginning Monday, Jones said.

Almost 500 students to return

Clemson received more than 1,000 forms from on-campus students requesting exemptions to return to their residence halls and apartments, with the university approving 474.

Restricted access to the buildings begins today at 5 p.m. and will continue through April 5.

CU Police Chief Greg Mullen said those granted to return were primarily international students and those having Wi-Fi issues.

Mullen said there are no plans to issue a shelter-in-place order for students who will return. He said police will be present to ensure large group gatherings aren’t happening.

“If we need to make further decisions about sheltering in place, we can do that,” he said.

One dining hall will open three times a day for meals to be picked up.

One trustee asked Wagner what sanitation measures were being taken at all Clemson facilities.

“We have teams of our custodial staff working throughout the university to do extraordinary cleanings in our buildings,” Wagner said. “We want to make sure we get our buildings especially clean right now and we keep those areas wiped down on a daily basis… You can’t really go anywhere on this university without encountering large stockpiles of hand sanitizer at this point.”

Study abroad update

Jones said of the 386 study abroad students that were recalled to the United States more than two weeks ago, all but 31 are back.

“Of those 31, many of them have tickets already booked so we’ve done an excellent job and a lot of hard work to do that,” Jones said.

The 99 students who had been studying in virus riddled Italy have all returned home. The group had been Clemson’s largest contingent overseas.

Seven teachers were abroad for sabbaticals. Four are staying in their respective countries and are “safe,” according to Jones, while three have returned to the U.S.

