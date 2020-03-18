Day cares continuing to operate with lower numbers

Posted on March 18, 2020

By Greg Oliver and Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — While schools are closed, some local day cares remain open despite fewer children as a result of COVID-19.

“We are definitely trying to stay open,” said Jennifer Schildmeier, owner of Foothills Early Learning Center in Seneca. “We are trying to meet the needs of our working parents, for sure. That’s definitely the biggest concern. Our parents are panicking, because if we close, they’re not going to have child care and they’re not going to go to work. We’re trying to continue to meet that need as long as DHEC and the CDC tell us it’s safe to continue to do so.”

Schildmeier said the center is licensed for 189 children by the S.C. Department of Social Services and has about 115 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years in full-day and after-school programs. She said the center is now averaging about 50-60 children each day.

“We’re running about 50 percent right now,” she said.

Schildmeier added she has not received any requests for new children.

Supplies and staffing are issues.

“Our challenge right now — especially with the grocery stores and other stores and everybody buying stuff up — is we’re not able to get the supplies that we typically do,” Schildmeier said. “I did ask the state licensing agency if they had some supplies that could help us out during this time. Unfortunately, there’s no resources available to help support with soap, paper towels, toilet paper, hand sanitizer. So, we’re really off on our own and, of course, if we run out of that stuff, we won’t be able to keep our doors open.

“We have parents who are scared to bring their children,” she added. “We have staff who are nervous about showing up. We’ve got three staff right now who are in an at-risk category, who have chosen not to come to work, so that puts a hardship on us to try to maintain state ratios. The state doesn’t allow us to use volunteers. I’ve got some teachers at various schools who have offered to come with their services, but we’re not allowed to use them, because they haven’t gone through a childhood licensing background (check) even though they’re cleared in public schools. So, there’s a lot of challenges going on for private owners right now in childcare centers.”

Kellie Edgar, owner of Our Clubhouse child care center in Seneca, said her center’s average attendance right now is also about 50 percent of what it normally is, with about 35-40 students ages 2-12 each day. Staff members are the only adults allowed in the building. Children are getting their temperatures taken, and it must be “under 100” for them to be at the day care center. She said she has stocked up on items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer by ordering ahead. Staffing is a concern.

“I have one who is an older lady, I’ve just let her go home,” she said of an employee. “That’s a little difficult, but you don’t want to take any chances. Most of my employees are under the age of 50, so it’s not as detrimental to them. I’m planning to be open as long as we don’t have any cases, because we have parents that have no choice but to work. We’re going to try our best to stay open. That’s our biggest concern — just making sure parents have a place to take them.”

Lindsey Alexander, owner of Upstate Children’s Center of Walhalla, said her center has about 75 percent of its children now.

“I think it’s probably going to drop a little bit but, at this point, our parents are still working and will need a place for them to stay,” Alexander said, adding that workers are taking extra precautions to keep the center clean.

Marilyn Nelson, owner of Kids Stuff Academy in Clemson, said she is taking care of 35 children, a little fewer than half of what she normally does.

“I don’t think it will drop any more,” she said. “We’re taking it on a day-by-day basis. We are sanitizing probably three times — in the mornings, at nap time and closing, mostly with bleach water at this point.”

The Rev. Ryan Perry, pastor of Seneca Baptist Church, said the church’s childcare program is closed. Workers are not there, but there will be work days soon.

“We do a good job of regularly cleaning our rooms, but we will be taking some extra precautions of cleaning them at this time,” he said. “The workers are not here currently, but we do plan to have some work days to get the rooms ready for the children to come back when the time comes.”

He added the closing of the center has caused difficulties.

“One is the hardship this is putting on parents who are supposed to be working themselves, and we understand that,” Perry said. “The second difficulty is we have employees who are losing pay or income because they are not working currently.

“Our church has a plan to step in and assist teachers losing income in any way we’re able,” he added. “That’s something we prefer to keep private right now, but we don’t want to see our workers suffer in these difficult times.”