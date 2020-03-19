District distributes meals to out-of-school students

Posted on March 19, 2020

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

SENECA — Although schools are closed throughout the state due to concerns over COVID-19, administrators and employees could be seen in school parking lots across Oconee County Wednesday morning, serving breakfast and lunches to students to ensure they continue to be fed.

The first day of the School District of Oconee County’s meal handouts began with a glitch with some breakfast deliveries in the Walhalla area. Officials said the Walhalla-area breakfast was not adequate and reported that a communication issue had since been corrected. Breakfasts in the Seneca and West-Oak areas did not have the same issue.

One other issue involved buses running behind schedule while making food deliveries, a problem that was corrected by lunchtime.

Ravenel Elementary School principal Angie Henderson said she was pleased by how smoothly things ran at her school.

“Most people have been very complimentary of the process and how smooth and organized it’s been,” Henderson said, adding that 36 breakfasts were handed out at Ravenel the first day.

She said she expects that number to increase as people become more familiar with the pickup location behind the school.

The meals were served in bags and included a Pop-Tart, graham crackers, an apple and milk for breakfast and a ham sandwich, chips, an orange and milk for lunch. Staff members throughout the district rode on school buses to deliver meals to the schools and other drop-off locations in the Seneca, Walhalla and West-Oak attendance areas.

Teresa Pruitt, a teacher’s assistant at Ravenel Elementary for 25 years, said parents have been good to work with. However, Pruitt admits that not having students at school is hard.

“We really just miss our little ones and wish they were here,” Pruitt said. “For some of them, this is the safest place to be.”

Ravenel parent Jill Reeves was amazed at how well things went when pulling up to the school to pick up lunch.

“I think this is a great opportunity for kids just to be fed, and it helps families out that might have parents unable to work at this time,” Reeves said. “It’s serving a great need, and who knows what’s going to happen in the future? This helps families rest a little bit knowing that their children are getting fed.”

Lisa Ridge, the grandmother of a Ravenel Elementary student, said the school district’s effort “is awesome, it’s great.”

“I don’t have to go to the grocery store or buy anything to cook, because it’s hard to find anything on the shelves,” Ridge said.

School buses could also be seen pulling into drop-off locations including apartment complexes like Seneca Gardens. Danny Holland helped with the distribution effort and said the turnout for lunch at the housing complex was nearly double that of breakfast.

“It’s good to see the kids coming out and living life as normal as possible during these taxing and stressful situations,” said Holland, adding that 39 lunch meals were delivered at Seneca Gardens alone. “What the school district has done in terms of coordinating this whole thing — it’s like an assembly line and a smooth process in terms of trying to reach out to the community and making sure life is as normal as possible for these kids. Parents are now having to step up, and grandparents and young kids having to support their siblings and so forth. It’s been a collective, collaborative effort from almost everyone to make life as normal as possible.”

Seneca Gardens resident Andrew Jackson was touched by the school district’s effort.

“It’s good to see people take time out in their life to help others,” Jackson said. “Something like this is needed, and I appreciate it and am quite sure that a lot of other people do, too.”

Iasia Hunter, who is also a resident of Seneca Gardens, said her son, Kamron, was excited when he saw the school bus pulling into the apartment complex with food.

“I think it’s wonderful that the school district has really pitched in and did their part,” Hunter said.

Michelle Helmer, a bus driver for the school district, said she is proud to be a part of what all the drivers are doing to pitch in and make sure students are fed while unable to attend school.

“We’re delivering food instead of delivering kids, but it’s all good because it’s all for the kids,” Helmer said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, district spokeswoman Jennifer Dodd announced additional Seneca meal stops at Hunter Oaks Apartments and Sweet Retreat, with breakfast from 8:40-9 a.m. and lunch from 12:40-1 p.m. at both locations.

Dodd also announced that Chromebook distribution has been completed and for parents to reach out to their child’s school for an alternate time or method in the event they were unable to pick up the devices. Dodd also announced that the district is continuing to work on expanding Wi-Fi accessibility for students without home internet access, with the technology department working to extend that capability to all school parking lots.

She also said that progress is being made on refunding the costs of field trips, but added that is something that cannot be guaranteed.

