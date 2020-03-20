Districts distribute Chromebooks to help children keep up with schoolwork

Posted on March 20, 2020

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

SENECA — Oconee County parents of school-age children began picking up Chromebooks and instructional supplies drive-thru style Tuesday at their respective schools to ensure that education would continue as school buildings remain closed due to COVID-19.

The Chromebooks will be distributed through today, but cars lined up outside schools Tuesday afternoon more than 30 minutes before the start of the two-hour distribution period at 4 p.m.

While parents waited in vehicles for the Chromebooks to be delivered by school officials, the reaction to the new normal of learning was varied.

“This is going to benefit them to stay in school and do their homework and not get behind — that’s the important thing,” said Connie Onate, translating for Northside Elementary parent Marivel Gomez. “Being at home, they don’t want to study, but they have these Chromebooks to help them study, helping them stay ahead. Her older son is in high school and is going to help.”

Northside Elementary parent Ed Pierce said it’s going to be “aggravating.”

“It’s something new for me to learn,” Pierce said of the ability to work with children at home while school buildings are closed. “I ain’t that smart, and I’m having to redo all this stuff.”

Fellow Northside parent Cheryl Shook said she isn’t worried.

“(The children) do their work anyway, so whether they’re here or at home, they’re going to be reading and doing their work,” Shook said. “Either way, they’re going to get it done.”

Blue Ridge Elementary School parents, for the most part, said they supported the idea of Chromebooks to continue instruction, especially with the timeframe for reopening schools still up in the air.

“This is great — this is a good idea, seriously,” Jerry Fowler said. “My two little girls that come here get good grades and keep up with their grades. That’s the most important thing to me.”

Fowler said he doesn’t feel that instructional learning at home will be a hardship for his family.

“My wife’s at home (and) I’m at home, because we have our own business,” he said. “It’s probably harder on us than it is them. I have three girls in high school, so they’re ready and know everything about it.”

Mandy Mount said she feels it will work out.

“They still get to learn, even if they’re trapped at home,” Mount said. “They’ve got it together.”

Hugo Sandoval said he feels the ability for students to continue school while out of a regular classroom “is a good idea.”

“That way, you know they’re going to keep studying,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval said becoming familiar with the Chromebooks “will be something new for me,” although he said he didn’t think it would be difficult.

“I’ll just look at it and see how it works,” Sandoval said.

Cara McCall said that while her first-grader isn’t as used to Chromebooks, her third-grader is “pretty comfortable.”

“I think paper would work better, honestly, so we’ll see how it goes,” McCall said.

But former Northside Elementary teacher Elizabeth Clifford, whose child attends the school, said while it may be challenging for some parents, the experience could give them a different perspective when it comes the teaching profession.

“Teaching is a hard job, and one of the most underpaid jobs, but it’s truly a gift, for sure, to be able to teach,” Clifford said. “I’m looking forward to the extra time at home with my kids.”

School District of Pickens County officials handed out Chromebooks, along with students’ medication and belongings, at schools from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday.

Clemson Elementary principal Michelle Craddock said things appeared to go smoothly.

“We have a great system set up at this point, we think,” Craddock said. “We sent information out to parents, explaining what they needed to do. We’re keeping everyone in their cars, where basically you can maintain those safe distances, and our teachers did a great job of pulling those items for students, getting them bagged, tagged and ready to send home. That way, we can continue working with our kiddos for this brief period, we hope.”

Clemson Elementary fourth-grade teacher Anna Irvin said she feels a good framework is already in place, so there won’t be a big adjustment to learning at home.

“We have e-learning that we’ve been doing, so our students have some good background knowledge and we do, too,” Irvin said. “I think this will actually make me a better teacher next year, because I’m having to exercise some technology muscles I haven’t necessarily had to rely on in the classroom as much. So I think this will actually prepare me better for next year.”

Clemson Elementary parents also spoke in support of the Chromebooks.

“I think it’s a great thing,” said Crystal Dobson, who is also a teacher in Greenville County. “My kids have just picked it up and started doing it.”

Allyscia Burnaman said she feels “it’s going to be best for the kids.”

“They’ll be out for a while, and it’s going to affect their education, so having Chromebooks keeps their education going and still connects the teachers and the students safely,” Burnaman said.