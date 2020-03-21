‘Do what you’ve got to do’

Posted on March 21, 2020

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — College Avenue is typically littered with college students trickling back into town on the Friday of spring break.

That wasn’t the reality this week.

Instead of occupied parking spots, there were plenty. Instead of idle cars at traffic lights, drivers were able to breeze in and out of downtown.

This week, The Journal spoke to downtown Clemson retailers and restaurant owners about the economic ramifications of spring sports being canceled and restaurants ordered to halt dine-in eating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Backstreets helps employees with food, unemployment benefits

On Wednesday, Backstreets Pub a Grill was still taking to-go orders for chicken wings while also loading up its own employees with food to take home for a week.

Owner Pete Matsko said he had been working to set up employees who will be “laid off” for the immediate future on state employment.

“I understand the science behind it and its necessity,” Matsko said. “The biggest fear I have is for my employees. A lot of them work paycheck to paycheck. We have about 35 employees, which half are about college kids and they’ll be fine, but the other half have to get paychecks and we really need to push unemployment benefits. We’re trying to get everybody signed up online and the site is crashing.

“The bar will be fine. If we have to sit here and pay with no revenue coming in, I’ll be bouncing checks within a month,” he continued. “A lot of these kids work on tips, so if we have to match that — I know there’s a federal law trying to go through, but it exempts small businesses — if we would have to do that, we’d go bankrupt. You’re looking at no money going in and then you’re matching pay plus tips, I’d be out of business in a month. We can close down and weather the storm, no problem.”

Matsko declined to share revenue figures with The Journal, but said April was a crucial month ahead of a “dead season” in the summer. He expects to be closed for at least three to four weeks.

If the virus hits a worst-case scenario running into the fall, Matsko said the impact would be devastating to business owners.

“We are a seasonal business and summertime is our dead time, anyway,” he said. “We’re in a position where we are one of the bigger bars in town and can handle being closed for a longer period, as long as we open up for football season. If this goes through football season, all of these bars downtown will be closed, but I do not see that happening.”

Retailers adjusting

M.H. Frank owner Steve Poteet told The Journal he understands the decision to cancel spring sports to slow the spread of the virus.

“I don’t think there were any choices other than what they chose to do. Do I like it? No, I don’t like it,” he said. “Anytime it affects business I’m not a big fan of it, but would you like everybody to be here with sports going on and bring 60,000 people in for a spring game and spreading that to all those people and let them disperse and go back home and carry it home? I don’t want to see that. We’d never get a handle on this thing if that happens. We all have to sacrifice.”

Poteet said no one has been going out in Clemson, as it’s been “dead silence” everywhere downtown.

“There’s nobody,” he said. “There’s no cars and all these people that complained about parking, there’s plenty now.”

Tiger Sports Shop has implemented a new curbside service, manager Shawn Cartmill said.

“Sales are down and we’re moving toward just essential staff, but we’re keeping our doors open for right now. We believe we’ll know more in a couple of weeks,” he said. “It’s a big deal not having spring sports. Spring sports is certainly a catalyst for people coming by the store and being enthusiastic about wanting a T-shirt or sweatshirt for a sport or whatever event. … We’re confident once we get to the other side of the bell curve, so to speak, and the virus starts to move down, business will come back.”

Poteet’s staff has also adjusted, taking customers shopping virtually through FaceTime.

“You do whatever you gotta do to do business. You can’t just sit back and do nothing,” Poteet said. “Right now, everybody is so terribly shocked about what’s going on, and I think it’s going to take people a little bit of time to get it eased. This virus is bad, but I think there is going to be a solution to it and I think it will come quicker than people think it’s going to. In the meantime, just do what you’ve got to do. I’d rather people be safe than anything else.”

