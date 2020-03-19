Family gets creative to welcome new baby amid restrictions

Posted on March 19, 2020

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — When Morgan Wright of Walhalla gave birth to her first child, Jaxson Oliver Powers, on Sunday night, she had Oliver’s dad, Chandler, and her mom, Kelly Massey, with her.

No other family members were allowed in the room to celebrate with the happy couple and grandmother. The COVID-19 outbreak led Prisma Health officials to limit visitors at Oconee Memorial and other hospitals this week.

“It was definitely different,” Morgan told The Journal in a telephone interview Wednesday. “I expected to be able to have friends and family come visit. It was a little upsetting when we found out we couldn’t have any visitors, but also at the same time, it was probably was for the best.”

For the record, Oliver was born at Oconee Memorial at 6:35 p.m. Sunday. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. But he spent his first nearly 24 hours without visits from other family members.

That’s when Massey’s sister and Morgan’s aunt, Amanda Smith of Westminster, stepped in.

“I felt bad,” Smith said. “She was in the hospital and it’s her first baby, and I felt like she was kind of robbed from the whole motherhood experience of everybody coming and bringing flowers. So I thought we should try to do something to make her feel special.”

Smith got help from her husband Vince, daughter Macy, son Drake, and her mom and Morgan’s “Nana,” Debbie Brown, along with a friend’s daughter, Miranda Gosnell, who Smith was babysitting. They made signs and went to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Instead of going inside to see the newest member of the family, they stood outside Morgan’s hospital room window holding signs. They flipped through the signs for Morgan, Chandler, Oliver and Massey to see the message: “CONGRATS MORGAN & CHANDLER WE LOVE YOU OLIVER.”

“People usually go to the hospital and post pictures of them holding the baby and say, ‘Look at my nephew,’” Smith said. “I thought since I couldn’t post pictures, this would be the next best thing to kind of let people know that she had her baby and congratulate her.”

Smith had texted Massey at 5 p.m. Monday to tell her to look out the window at 5:15 p.m.

“I said, ‘Hey, we’re on our way. Be ready to record something,’” she said.

Morgan suspected nothing.

“I was actually standing up just keeping our stuff together and my mom was like, ‘Pick him up and come over to the window,’” she said. “We did, and they were all standing down there with their signs — my aunt, uncle, Nana and cousins.

“It was a pretty cool experience to see them do that, knowing they took their time to come up there. Even though they couldn’t come in or see him in person, they still took their time to come up and show their support.”

Oliver and his parents got to go home on Tuesday, and those same family members finally got to see and hold the family’s newest addition in person.

Morgan added she expects Oliver to someday hear the story of the coronavirus pandemic, his birth and the signs by loving family who couldn’t get in the hospital because of the virus.

“I’m sure that he’ll be told by somebody — if not me, somebody,” she said.

