Filing now open for state elections

Posted on March 18, 2020

By Caitlin Herrington

The Journal

WALHALLA — A dozen candidates officially added their names to the list of candidates for the statewide general election in Oconee County when the filing window opened Monday.

Despite a slowdown in public traffic, candidates were waiting in the hallway at the county administration building for the clock to strike noon so they could place their name on the Nov. 3 ballot.

“We normally have 50 percent of the candidates file within the first three days,” Oconee County Office of Voter Registration and Elections assistant director Ryan Nowland said. “There’s definitely been less public, but this is the first day to file.”

Nearly every office up for grabs this fall saw a candidate sign up, with the exception of the clerk of court and school board. In addition to Democrat Jaime Harrison and Republican Duke Buckner for the U.S. Senate, the following people had signed up for candidacy as of press time Tuesday:

• Mike Crenshaw for sheriff

• Karl Addis for coroner

• Greg Nowell for treasurer

• David Wagner for 10th Circuit solicitor

• Christy Hubbard for auditor

• Josh Roberts for county council District 2

• Julian Davis for county council District 4

• Lee Richardson for county council District 5

• Thomas Alexander for state Senate District 1

• Bill Whitmire for state House District 1

• Bill Sandifer for state House District 2

The filing window runs through noon on March 30, giving candidates two weeks to sign up. The elections office is scheduled to run as normal with staff in the office through the end of the month, county administrator Amanda Brock said.