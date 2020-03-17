Governments, utilities make changes for COVID threat

Posted on March 17, 2020

The Journal staff

SENECA — Several city halls throughout Oconee County are closed to the public indefinitely, and recreation activities have been canceled.

Oconee County

Oconee County government department heads prepared for reduced and remote workforce options on Monday, identifying at-risk employees and nonessential personnel who could begin working from home first.

Tonight’s Oconee County Council meeting will still take place at its normal time, county administrator Amanda Brock said, though certain chairs in council chambers have been labeled off-limits to honor social distancing recommendations.

The county’s continuation of operations plan helps identify which functions of each department are essential to daily government operations, who’s in charge and who can take over if the department head isn’t available, interim fire chief Scott Krein said. The measures county officials are preparing to take are to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases amongst staff and the public in an effort not to overwhelm the hospital system.

“Understand we say ‘reduce,’ because we know the likelihood that we will have some (COVID-19 cases),” Krein told staff. “It is going to be there, but the reduce of spread and continuity of government is very important. The longer we can actually draw this out without a spike in Oconee County, the better we are.”

County operations aren’t stopping, he said, rather staff will take steps to adjust to more online and telephone operations with smaller staff numbers.

“This is going to be the ‘new norm,’” Krein said. “Each and every one of us needs to think about ways that we can create the ‘new norm,’ and that is social distancing, continuing support to our residents and public, but at the same time protecting our employees.”

Brock said expenses related to the coronavirus outbreak — including lost time — may be reimbursable through grants, and asked for detailed records during the pandemic, while asking for additional patience and calm during the transition.

“We have a responsibility of reason,” she said. “We do not need to panic and we need to remain in a rumor-controlled setting.”

Seneca

Most Seneca city buildings and properties are closed to the public through March 31, including City Hall, recreational facilities and properties and museums, according to a news release from city administrator Scott Moulder.

The city council work session scheduled for March 31 and all city entertainment events through the end of March are also canceled.

All recreation facilities, except for the walking track at Shaver, are also closed to the public.

While City Hall is closed to walk-in service, the drive-in windows will remain open for utility payments, as normal. Utility payments will also be accepted over the phone at (864) 885-2723, online at seneca.sc.us and by mail.

All Seneca Light and Water facilities are closed to the public. Disconnections for late payment have been suspended. All work orders, projects and calls will continue.

Westminster

On Monday afternoon, Westminster city clerk Jennifer Adams announced City Hall was indefinitely closed to “all walk-in traffic.” Adams said utility bills can be paid online or through drop boxes at City Hall. She said Westminster’s utility department would also abide by Gov. Henry McMaster’s delayed cutoff request.

Walhalla

Walhalla City Council’s monthly meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. tonight, but other activities at City Hall are closed to the public for the next two weeks in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

City offices are closed through March 31.

The Walhalla City Gym will be closed. Sertoma Field and Stumphouse Tunnel will remain open, but restrooms will be closed at both locations.

There will be no service disconnections or non-payment fees charged for the month of March.

While the police department office will be closed until March 31, residents can call (864) 638-5831 if they need help from police.

West Union

West Union Town Hall has been shut down, effective today, through at least the end of the month, but employees will still be present to answer phones and process payments, which can be made online, delivered via drop box or mailed in. Water will not be cut off due to nonpayment for the same timeframe, with extensions to be considered at a later date depending on how things pan out.

Central

Central town administrator Phillip Mishoe said local residents are also being asked to pay their bills online or through drop box rather than going to Town Hall. The only exception is connections, such as water, as that particular payment avenue is not available. Town Hall will remain open.

Mishoe said the common areas of Town Hall are being thoroughly cleaned, while employees have been asked to be responsible for keeping their work areas clean.

Clemson

Clemson’s City Hall will remain open to the public, but officials are encouraging people to watch council and commission meetings online. The meetings can be watched via the city’s live stream on YouTube.

All public city events and reservations have been suspended at all city-owned facilities. City payment collection counters will not be accepting payments in person, but those can be made online. Clemson will suspend water service disconnects for late or non-payments until April 1.

The Central-Clemson Recreation Center has also been closed and will reopen when the public schools do.

Providers holding off disconnections

Officials from every utility provider contacted by The Journal said they would abide by McMaster’s request for companies to not disconnect customers for late payments during the state of emergency.

Pioneer Rural Water District

The Pioneer Rural Water offices will be closed to the public this week. All disconnections for non-payments have been suspended immediately.

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative

All Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative offices have been closed to walk-in service for customers, and drive-in windows will remain open for transactions. Effective immediately, the cooperative has suspended disconnection for non-payment of accounts.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy will not disconnect any customer’s service for non-payment, and the company will continue to read meters and send bills.

Employees not involved with power generation, power delivery or customer service have been directed to work from home.

Oconee County cancels board and commission meetings

Oconee County has indefinitely canceled board and commission meetings, including the planning commission and the library board.