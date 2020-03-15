Governor closes schools as virus cases hit 28

Posted on March 15, 2020

By Caitlin Herrington

The Journal

COLUMBIA – All South Carolina schools will be closed through the end of the month effective tomorrow in response to the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Henry McMaster announced in a Sunday afternoon conference.

After declaring a state of emergency Friday due to the novel coronavirus when the number of confirmed cases hit 13, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said Sunday that number reached 28.

Two cases in Anderson County are isolated in a hospital, but the origin of the virus wasn’t known, according to a news release.

School’s out

McMaster said the school closure includes preschool through 12th grade, universities, colleges and technical colleges. Daycares are not included, but McMaster encouraged those providers to consider closing and urged employers to be lenient with parents of school-aged children.

The state received a waiver to utilize its summer feeding program from the USDA, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said, which will feed all students in the state – all 780,000 of them – regardless of qualifications for free lunch programs. The program supplies two meals a day.

Typical end-of-year testing has been suspended, Spearman said, and the state it working with public television to bring more education-based programming to public stations.

Options for bringing wifi to rural areas and going back to school after the initial closure are all on the board, Spearman said, and many details are to be worked out during the closure.

As for employees, Spearman said payment will go on as usual despite the lack of face-to-face instruction.

“Teachers are going to be paid,” she said. “Employees are going to be paid.”

Government goes on

The closure doesn’t affect government offices of businesses, McMaster said, but he encouraged employees to allow employees to work from home if possible and keep gatherings to a maximum of 100 people.

“County election offices shall continue to operate as normal,” he said.

The filing window for Oconee County elections opens tomorrow, and county administrator Amanda Brock said the plan as of 5 p.m. Sunday was for Pine Street to operate as scheduled on Monday.

“We are considering every option to increase public health and safety, including but not limited to, restricting access where applicable public and limiting non-essential services,” she said. “As information becomes available, we may make further determinations based on new information.”

Nine new cases

SCDHEC’s epidemiologist announced nine new presumptive positive COVD-19 cases in the state, two of which are in Anderson County.

Hospitals are not currently overwhelmed, she said, and McMaster reiterated there is not a lack of tests in South Carolina.

“There is no shortage of testing capabilities in the labs in South Carolina,” he said. “The DHEC labs and the private labs have more than adequate supplies … to conduct all the tests we need.”

More tests are coming this week, he said, and the Medical University of South Carolina has been approved to run the coronavirus test in its labs. That function is expected to be ready by the end of this week.

Hand-washing and social distancing are encouraged, and McMaster emphasized the general public doesn’t need to hoard food or medical supplies.

“We are going to get through this as we’ve gotten through other things,” McMaster said, “by remaining calm, using common sense, being deliberate, treating everyone like a neighbor and demonstrating courtesy and compassion toward each other.”