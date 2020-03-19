Lee recounts sudden end to Tigers’ season

Posted on March 19, 2020

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

What turned out to be the final game of the Clemson baseball team’s season ended in a 3-2 victory in 11 innings over Winthrop on March 11.

About 12 hours later, one week ago today, the Tigers were getting in a team workout ahead of a planned afternoon trip to Wake Forest, where they were scheduled to play a weekend series. But head coach Monte Lee had to tell them their plans were on hold as the impact of the COVID-19 virus was quickly shutting down the sports world.

Lee had received a call early that afternoon that the ACC men’s basketball tournament was canceled, then heard around 2 p.m. that the ACC had suspended all spring sports indefinitely. At about 4 p.m., the news broke that the College World Series would be canceled, and Lee knew what that likely meant for the remainder of the Tigers’ season.

“You can imagine the level of emotions at that time — just how fast this thing was moving,” Lee told reporters Wednesday on a teleconference. “So we met with the guys the following day and told them, ‘Listen, it looks like you guys are going to need to go home. We will keep you guys posted as to what the rest of our season looks like.’

“We did share with our guys that we felt like it was highly likely that we would not play again, especially with the NCAA making the decision to cancel the College World Series and that there would be no NCAA Tournament.”

Lee’s instincts were right, as the ACC followed suit on Tuesday and officially canceled all spring athletic activities, bringing a sudden end to the Tigers’ season, along with the rest of the nation’s spring-sport teams.

Having to tell the players that their season was likely over was a hard conversation, Lee said.

“It was really tough,” he said. “I went over some of the measures that they needed to take to keep themselves safe in terms of social distancing, keeping themselves clean, those types of measures. But also that if our season is indeed over, just how proud I am of them, how much they mean to me, what a great season we have had through 17 games, just how tough our guys are, and I just appreciate how hard they competed. We were 6-0 in one-run games — we had six one-run games out of 17 competitions, and we won every one of them.”

Clemson finished its shortened season 14-3 and 3-0 in ACC play after breaking its way into the top 25 rankings.

The circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee acknowledged, are much bigger than baseball and sports, and his focus now is on the players’ health and well-being, as well as academics. But it’s impossible to not be disappointed about having to cut the season short after just 17 games.

“When you look at it from a coaching standpoint, as hard as it is to have your season cut short like this, it also gives you a perspective and an appreciation for the players you have and just the day-in, day-out journey that you get to go through with these guys,” Lee said. “It was very emotional — a lot of guys broke down. I obviously got emotional. You start looking at some of these guys that, you think to yourself there’s a chance that some of these guys may never wear the Clemson uniform again.

“Guys were just really down. You’re looking at guys, and they’re just in shock. I think that was the biggest thing that I took away from it, was just the level of shock and disappointment, frustration — it was just a really hard pill to swallow.”

For now, Lee said he’s moved on to focusing on the well-being of his players and their focus on academics, which will be done from home, as Clemson classes have moved online through at least April 5.

Lee has talked with and keeps in touch with every player on the team, as well as their parents, and the team cannot use its on-campus facilities until at least April 5, either — coaches or players.

Lee also said the players will be sent workouts that they can do at home to try to keep them in the best shape possible away from the field.

“These are definitely challenging times for student-athletes, for coaches, for fans and just for our nation in general. This pandemic is changing our daily lives faster, I think, than we can even adjust to,” Lee said. “But for the time being for all of us, the safety of everybody is the primary concern, and that’s my primary concern for our student-athletes.

“We don’t really know what the future looks like for us, and we’re just trying to keep this thing as simple as possible right now and just really, really emphasize to the student-athletes that their safety is our primary concern and that their academics are our primary concern.”

While the players turn their full attention to their academics, while trying to stay in shape on their own, Lee and the coaching staff are confined to keeping themselves occupied until they, too, can return to the campus facilities.

For Lee, he’s been trying to stay active, too.

“As coaches, heck, there’s a lot of walks with the dogs, there’s a lot of workouts at home and there’s a lot of phone calls to be made just to try to communicate with our guys and just make sure we support each other through this time period,” he said.

