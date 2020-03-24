Legislative session on hiatus because of virus concerns

Posted on March 24, 2020

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

COLUMBIA — The 2020 South Carolina General Assembly session is on hiatus due to concerns over COVID-19, with some state lawmakers saying a lengthy absence could extend the session well into the summer.

“We’re on a week-to-week basis, and the president of the Senate, Sen. Harvey Peeler, will make that call,” State Sen. Thomas Alexander of Walhalla said. “He will send out something on Thursday about the following week. We still have a budget to finalize, so there are things that are a necessity, while other items could be postponed another year.”

State Rep. Bill Whitmire of Walhalla said stretching the legislative session from its scheduled end date in mid-May out into the summer “is a very real possibility.”

“(House Speaker Jay Lucas) told us not to be making any summer plans,” Whitmire said.

While the State House of Representatives has already approved its version of the 2021 fiscal year budget, it is now in the Senate for deliberation. The Walhalla representative said the House planned to hold a debate on Santee Cooper for later this month or early April and that the education portion of the House budget — containing more than $400 million in new revenues — may also be in jeopardy depending on whether funds have to be diverted to tackle COVID-19.

“This is having a huge impact,” Whitmire said.

Whitmire said he was also scheduled to present 70 board of trustees nominations for vote for Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the Medical University of South Carolina and all the smaller colleges and universities.

“A little more than 25 percent of the races are contested, but that’s been put on hold,” he said.

State Rep. Bill Sandifer of Seneca said “at this point, nobody knows” when the legislature will reconvene.

“I don’t think the speaker knows, nor any of the members,” Sandifer said.

But Sandifer said he feels it is imperative the session resume prior to July 1, since the current budget year ends June 30.

“There is no provision for funding government beyond that,” he said.

Although schools are continuing via online instruction, there is uncertainty as to how a lengthy period would impact the rest of the school year. But legislators say they feel some sort of leniency or forgiveness would be necessary if the school year fails to reach 180 days as required by law.

“I would imagine we’re definitely going to have to take it up,” Whitmire said. “You have seniors who are planning to go to college, and there are various factors you’ve never had to deal with before. I think the last thing we need to worry about is making up days.”

Sandifer said he applauds Gov. Henry McMaster for requiring schools to close and to go to online learning, just as colleges and universities throughout the state have done.

“Frankly, this is not unheard of to teach this way,” Sandifer said. “We have several online public schools in the state, so the methodology is there.”

State Rep. Gary Clary of Clemson said the “extraordinary times” that are being experienced will force legislators “to be flexible in how we do things” — especially with education.

“This entire process is going to give us great insight into how learning is done in the future,” Clary said. “(Forgiving missed school days is) something the legislature would have to strongly consider. These are unprecedented times that we’re facing.”

State Rep. Davey Hiott of Pickens said things will have to be sorted out in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think everybody’s in a holding pattern right now — not just for education and budget, but for life in general,” Hiott said. “We’re just trying to get rid of this virus.”

State Sen. Rex Rice of Easley said he doesn’t think “there’s any question” the legislative session will linger into the summer if the budget and other items of business are not taken care of in a timely manner. But he isn’t ready to say whether that will happen for sure.

“I think we’re all hopeful in the next two-three weeks we’ll have a much better handle (on things),” Rice said. “One thing we don’t want to do is go in and load up on multiple pieces of legislation and for people to feel they have to be there, such as lobbyists and special interest (groups).”

But Rice said he is currently working with other legislators to help get what could be as many as 2,000 Americans home from Peru, where a countrywide lockdown was issued by government officials as a result of COVID-19.

“That’s my No. 1 priority — to get people home,” Rice said.

