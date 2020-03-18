Local officials looking for ways to help

Posted on March 18, 2020

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — Just hours after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced his decision to close the dining areas of restaurants, Walhalla City Councilman Josh Roberts called on council to come up with “a relief plan of our own” and work with local agencies to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Roberts told council at Tuesday’s monthly meeting he had heard from residents and business owners concerned about the impact of the coronavirus.

“The citizens are scared. How can we help them? They want to know.” Roberts told council. “Small businesses are scared. How can we help them? They’re asking. Everybody is on edge right now.”

“What I don’t want is for our citizens to panic,” he added. “I want them to know that we are working our hardest to try to keep them informed, keep things going, keep the government going. People have asked me, ‘What are y’all doing about this?’ Right now, we don’t have a plan. It’s just kind of, ‘Wash your hands.’”

Councilman Dennis Owens said he is concerned about restaurants and businesses in the city.

“We have a lot of restaurants in town that just make an income, and when they lose some business … their income will crash and that will affect the prosperity of the city in the future.”

Roberts said the city needs to help local businesses.

“These Ma and Pa restaurants and businesses, if they miss two weeks of business, that hits them hard. … I’m just worried that people are going to stop patronizing these places that we’re trying our best to help maintain,” he said.

“I want the people to know that there are a lot of smart people and a lot of hardworking people trying to find a way to fix this,” Owens added. “We’re trying to be as proactive as possible and trying to figure out a way to stop it now, because that’s what it’s all about — how can we help the citizens — whether it’s individual citizens or small businesses.”

Roberts suggested a relief plan for businesses.

“These Ma and Pa restaurants and businesses — we’ve got to figure out some way to organize relief for them as a city, in the limits especially,” he said. “I just want to spitball some solutions for stuff in the short term. This won’t last a year, but the next month or two or three, that’s going to be tough.”

Roberts said Walhalla has reserve funds that could be used to finance relief efforts. Before last November’s municipal election, council members agreed the city could afford to spend at least $2.5 million of the estimated $9 million in reserve funds for city projects.

“The cash is available, and it’s the perfect opportunity to help people out, help the businesses,” Roberts said.

Seneca city administrator Scott Moulder said his city is also discussing ways to help local businesses impacted by the outbreak.

“We are not specifically stating what we’re willing to do at this point, but we are willing to help if a business is falling into some hardships as the result of the virus — the pandemic,” Moulder said Tuesday. “We are encouraging them to reach out to us to see if there’s any way we can help them survive this time period.”

Westminster Councilman Rusty Cater said he has talked with council members about helping the community during the crisis. He suggested keeping community soup kitchen Dot’s Kitchen open longer. “Everybody nationwide is really on board with helping and doing anything they can do. Westminster is not going to turn and run,” Cater said. “We might not have the resources that a lot of people have, but I can assure you, we’re going to be proactive with this thing and find a way to help, regardless of what it is. I feel like the whole council would be on board with that.”