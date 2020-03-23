Oconee County halts recycling program

Posted on March 23, 2020

This was the scene at the Strawberry Farm Recycling Center Saturday after the recycling bins were removed. (Robert Benson/The Journal)

Oconee County has temporarily stopped accepting plastic, glass, paper products and aluminum cans for recycling, effective Monday.

“These items require manual sorting, and viruses may cling to surfaces for an extended period of time, putting staff at risk for exposure to COVID-19 or Coronavirus,” according to a news release from the county administrator’s office. “The Recycling Centers will continue to accept regular household garbage, cardboard, scrap metal, and tires, and they will maintain customary hours of operation.”

The county expects to resume its recycling program “once the threat of the COVID-19 or Coronavirus has passed.”