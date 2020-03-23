Oconee County has two confirmed COVID-19 cases

Oconee County has its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The Oconee County cases are two of 103 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus announced Monday.

This brings the total number statewide to 298 cases in 34 of South Carolina’s 46 counties.

“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician, said in a news release. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and practicing social distancing.”