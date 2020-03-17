Oconee Habitat store to close temporarily

SENECA — Oconee County Habitat for Humanity announced Monday that it has temporarily closed its Resale Store on Bountyland Road in Seneca, with a planned reopening on April 1.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in an abundance of caution and concern for our customers and our volunteer staff, our board decided to temporarily close our store for the time being,” OCHFH spokesman Michael Stevenson said.

Many of the group’s volunteers are over 60, and “health experts have cautioned to limit exposure,” Stevenson said. “As far as our customers are concerned, our store can get pretty crowded. So, for everyone’s well-being, we’re suspending operations for a while.”

OCHFH will also postpone scheduled donation pickups and cease all other pickups through April 1.

— The Journal staff