Oconee libraries closed until further notice

Posted on March 19, 2020

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SENECA — Falling in line with Oconee County’s operating procedures, all county libraries have been closed until further notice.

System director Blair Hinson said no physical books can be checked out during the closure and more e-books have been purchased for checkout online.

“It’s part of keeping all county employees safe,” Hinson said of the move. “We’re trying to stay busy and, of course, the staff is working on all different kinds of projects in the library. We’re doing a lot of online training that we can report to the state library. We’re treating this as in-service. That’s kind of where we are right now.”

Late fines for books due March 17 and later have temporarily been waived, according to Hinson.

The bookmobile has also been shut down for the time being.

Bins of clean, free books can be found outside of libraries as well.

Continue to clean

Hinson said staffers already cleaned products regularly with flu season and other possible germs around. Those efforts have been heightened in wake of the coronavirus.

“Maybe not to the extent we’re doing now, but even before all of this with COVID started, we regularly wipe down the kids’ books with Lysol wipes,” he said. “We regularly wipe down the keyboards and surfaces anyway. Now that this has kicked in, our book returns are open, but we’re encouraging everybody to keep their books.”

Hinson said a precautionary book quarantine system has also been implemented, with staffers taking a period of four days to check books back in.

“If somebody wants to turn them in we are taking them, but we have instituted a quarantine system that we’re not checking anything in until it’s been in our system for four days,” he said. “It comes in, day one, it goes to a cart in our meeting room or something. Then we move that stuff from that day one to day two. Then we move that to day three. By the time we get to day four, that stuff we can finally check in.”

Wi-Fi will remain on

Those in need of internet access, especially with schools being closed, can still access Wi-Fi from library parking lots.

Hinson said it was important to keep that functionality in place for the community.

“I went to lunch out here around 1:30 p.m. and there were two different groups — a mom and a kid outside of the library and a group of about six kids with parents in another vehicle,” he said. “They were all sitting out here using the Wi-Fi. It does reach out into the parking lot, and it is on 24/7.”

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6685