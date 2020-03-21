Our greatest blessing is other people

Posted on March 21, 2020

Who woulda thunk it? Our world has changed so much in the past month or so that’s it’s almost unrecognizable today. In our hearts, we know better, yet we never seem to stop taking things for granted. We never doubt that daylight will come in the morning or that evening will usher in the night. We give no thought that one day the businesses we depend on to provide our necessities might fail to operate; that is until their doors are closed and locked. When everything is running smoothly, we go about our daily activities, oblivious to the possibility that tragedy may lie just ahead. We devote little time to being thankful for the many blessings we have.

It’s times like these when the world has suddenly gone topsy-turvy, and everything’s awry, that we come face to face with reality and begin to realize just how much God has blessed us. Perhaps our greatest blessing is other people. Without the benefit of our fellow human beings, we would all be in serious trouble, and few, if any, would survive. Stop! Take a few minutes to ponder. How would you fare if left to your own devices? Not so good, I dare say.

Food, clothing, housing, electricity, heating, cooling, medicine, protection, education, transportation and a million other things come to mind when we think of the benefits we derive from others. It’s time we make an effort to thank not only God, but our neighbors as well, for their contributions to our welfare. We need to learn how to show our appreciation for all they do for us. Without them, we are all hopelessly lost.

Although the present-day coronavirus pandemic’s final impact on humanity is yet unknown, it’s not at present among the world’s worst natural killers — far from it. The estimated number of deaths worldwide at the time of this writing is less than 10,000. This number pales in comparison to the fatalities caused by some other pandemics. Influenza, smallpox, cholera, plague and HIV are some of the worst, and they are each responsible for millions of deaths. Let’s hope that COVID-19 never challenges any of them for the world’s record.

Unprecedented measures are being taken here in the U.S. to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control. Of course, some of these measures are painful and extremely hard to take. A lot of folks are even saying that they are overblown and way too extreme. Some say the liberal media is overhyping it to make Trump look bad. I don’t know about that, but based on some of their past performance, I believe it could be possible.

It has been reported that the communist Chinese government is claiming that President Donald Trump deliberately caused the crisis by sending the virus over to them. That sounds ludicrous, but then what should we expect from them? They will say or do anything to remain in power and enslave their people.

Politics, at its best, is a dirty business and has become even more so since Donald Trump became president. The Democrats have, up till now, been occupied full time with their attempts to oust him from office. I know from experience that some unscrupulous politicians will be tempted to try and use this crisis for political gain. Never let a crisis go to waste is their mantra. I hope they will instead put the people’s interest ahead of their ambitions and do what’s right for the country.

The present situation in America truly is a crisis and is so in more ways than one. The deadly pandemic that is sweeping the country combined with the hostility toward President Trump that has divided the nation politically since his election is potentially the most significant threat to our country I’ve seen in my lifetime. This famous quote: “These are the times that try men’s souls,” by one of America’s Founding Fathers, Thomas Paine, comes to mind when I contemplate the problems facing the world these days.

It’s time to put away our differences for now and start working together. The next election is in November. We can choose our leaders then. Meantime, let’s all work together; if we don’t, the consequences will be dire.

Doug LeCroy can be reached at douglecroy@bellsouth.net.