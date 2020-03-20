Pickens County records first COVID-19 case

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 45 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel Coronavirus — including the first in Pickens County. There are now 124 cases in 25 South Carolina counties.

There have been no cases in Oconee County.

“The public needs to take our recommendations to prevent spread seriously so we can best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said in a news release. “Unfortunately, these case numbers will continue to increase. The agency is working around the clock to prevent the spread of this disease, focusing on those who are most high-risk for experiencing severe illness from the disease. I’d like to remind all South Carolinians that we all have a responsibility to take the recommended steps for limiting spread.”