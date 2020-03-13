Pickens schools to remain open, but travel, field trips are under review
The School District of Pickens County announced, as of 2 p.m. Friday, that state agencies have not directed school districts to close schools.
However, spokesman John Eby said, effective immediately, the district is canceling all out-of-state travel, including field trips and athletic trips, until further notice. Schools are also being directed not to plan any new field trips of any kind. regardless of location, and field trips already scheduled in-state are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
Eby added the district is awaiting a decision by the South Carolina High School League on whether athletic events will be canceled.