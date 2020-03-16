SC sees first COVID-19 death

South Carolina has reported its first death from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The patient was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility in Lexington, according to a news release. DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread.

“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility,” DHEC physician consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler said. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter.

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Traxler added. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”

DHEC will alert the public on all COVID-19 related deaths. For the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.