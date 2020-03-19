School district announces Wi-Fi locations

Posted on March 19, 2020

WALHALLA – The School District of Oconee County has announced strategic locations in the county that can offer additional Wi-Fi connectivity to the community.

The locations are as follows: Calvary Church of God, Mountain Rest Baptist Church, Fair-Oak Youth Center, Fair-Oak Community Center, Long Creek Community Center, Hepsibah Baptist Church, Cleveland Community Center, Tri-County Technical College Oconee campus, Long Creek General Store, Mountain Rest Community Center and Utica Baptist Church (by March 20).

Several companies are also offering free or low-cost Internet and Wi-Fi access during this time.

A map identifying the access areas in each parking lot can be found at bit.ly/sdocwifi or on the district COVID-19 website.