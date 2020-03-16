SDOC offers laptop pickup

Posted on March 16, 2020

Need a student’s Chromebook from their school?

The School District of Oconee County will distribute student laptops for all first through fifth-grade students to use during the extended school closure. Those can be picked up from the child’s school in a drive-thru fashion on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. or Wednesday from 7:30-9:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Parents must provide the student’s name, grade level and homeroom teacher to pick up the devices.

Those unable to arrange Chromebook pick-up during the designated times should call their child’s school to make other plans. All middle and high school students have already been issued a device.

Most assignments may be completed on any computer. However, we encourage all families to pick up Chromebooks to make distance learning as easy as possible for students.

The technology department is working on ways to extend wifi, and maps will be available as soon as possible to show designated areas. The wifi options will only work on school-issued devices.

Broken laptops can be brought to the district office by appointment only, where technology representative will evaluate, repair or replace the device outside the building. Call (864) 718-5555 to schedule an appointment.

Those without transportation to the district office in Walhalla will have solutions offered on a case-by-case basis.

Per the governor, all South Carolina schools are closed through the end of the month.