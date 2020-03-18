SDOC reports delays with breakfast deliveries

WALHALLA – The School District of Oconee County is reporting delays with some breakfast deliveries in the Walhalla area this morning.

Associate Superintendent for Administration Steve Hanvey said the district became aware of the delays with some breakfast deliveries “and that the Walhalla area breakfast was not adequate this morning.”

“Please be assured all future meals will be more substantial and nutritious,” Hanvey said. “We will also continue to work on tweaking our schedule to stay as close to the posted times as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused and assure you we are working to address the issues.”

Today marks the first day of breakfast and lunch pick-ups for students as a result of school closures due to COVID-19. Meals are available for pickup at all schools and a list of additional Seneca, Walhalla and West-Oak drop-off locations were announced Tuesday by the school district.

“This was our first attempt so we ask for your patience,” Hanvey said.

District Superintendent Michael Thorsland apologized to the Walhalla families “for the inconvenience and failure to get you a good breakfast.”

“Rest assured, we will do our best to not have this happen again,” Thorsland said.

One other issue faced by the district Wednesday morning is that some of its buses making food deliveries have run behind. Officials said buses will arrive with food at all published drop-off areas, but may be a few minutes late. That problem is expected to be corrected by lunch today.