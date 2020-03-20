SDOC updates meal distribution

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County is updating and changing its meal distributions to students.

Citing the desire to limit possible exposure to COVID-19 and to use staff in the most effective way, spokesperson Jennifer Dodd announced Friday afternoon that meals would be distributed once a day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Children will receive multiple meals on each day, for a total of five breakfasts and five lunches per week — the maximum allowed by the USDA.

The district said Monday and Wednesday distributions would each consist of two lunches and two breakfasts while Fridays would consist of one lunch and one breakfast. Meals are available for pickup at all schools from noon to 1:30 p.m. along with other locations designated by the district in the Seneca, Walhalla and West-Oak areas.

For more information, including locations in each of the school attendance areas, go to www.oconee.k12.sc.us.

Any child 18 and under, or 21 and under if disabled, can receive a free breakfast and lunch. Children do not have to be enrolled in the School District of Oconee County to receive meals.