Seneca, Clemson Chick-fil-A restaurants closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Posted on March 23, 2020

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Seneca and Clemson were closed Monday after an employee received a “presumed positive diagnosis” for the COVID-19 virus.

Herb Tyler, who operates the stores in both locations, made the announcement on the Facebook pages for the Seneca and Clemson restaurants.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to temporarily close our restaurants in Clemson & Seneca after learning someone on our team had a presumed positive diagnosis of COVID-19 (coronavirus),” he wrote. “We are disinfecting and conducting a deep cleaning of the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines. The health and well-being of all of our guests and Team Members is of utmost importance, which is why I wanted to provide an update on a recent situation.”