Sewer authority committee declares state of emergency

Posted on March 28, 2020

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — The Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority’s executive committee approved a resolution Friday declaring a 30-day state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic and giving executive director Chris Eleazer more flexibility dealing with issues that need immediate attention.

The committee approved the resolution at a called emergency meeting Friday morning.

The resolution allows Eleazer and sewer authority board chairman Scott Moulder to call meetings in other locations if necessary, including meetings “using electronic means,” and cancel or reschedule meetings as needed. It also allows the suspension of procurement policies, modification of work schedules, closing OJRSA facilities to the public and using “all available resources to cope with the emergency.” It is valid through April 27, but can be extended or rescinded. The resolution limits action to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document also allows Eleazer and Moulder to “suspend or alter OJRSA sewer use regulations” in certain circumstances.

Eleazer said having the flexibility of online board meetings is important during the coronavirus crisis.

“The driver behind this (resolution) was having the ability to have meetings using electronic means, because we don’t have a policy in place,” he said. “If something can’t wait to have to make a decision, then it gives us the ability to make quick turns instead of trying to steer a ship with broad, sweeping, long turns. The intent is still to conduct business as normal.”

Eleazer added his authority is limited.

“Any decision that we make that utilizes the powers given in this document has to be explicitly due to a true emergency that’s being caused by this virus,” he said. “It is not intended in any way to circumvent the spirit of our bylaws or regulations and the board as a whole.”

OJRSA attorney Larry Brandt endorsed the resolution.

“Under the circumstances, with emergencies being declared by the governor all the way down, if you don’t have something in place where you can act quickly in regard to the emergency situation that we’re now under, then I would argue that you have failed in your duty to the people,” Brandt told the board. “If I’m going to have to defend any of y’all, I’d rather defend the effort to get us through this crisis than to defend you because you didn’t do something.”

Moulder said the broader authority gives Eleazer the ability to make time-sensitive decisions quickly.

“It truly is merely just a formal declaration to provide capabilities to operate during this uncertain time,” he said. “I think as this thing continues, time is going to be a commodity — (Eleazer) being able to operate swiftly is going to be extremely important.”

