Posted on March 5, 2020

Millennial Musings: Smart pokes Saban, again, so it’s time to produce

By Riley Morningstar

Kirby Smart prying Scott Cochran from the Alabama program last week sent reverberations throughout college football during a very dead period.

Did he really just do that?

Yep, Smart offered something Nick Saban hadn’t for the heralded strength and conditioning coach — an on-field coaching position.

Cochran was with Saban for all six of his national titles and something of the “good cop” in the metaphorical routine for Alabama. Reporters have praised him for being able to connect with players and even convince some not to transfer over Saban’s grating persona.

But last week’s coup was another poke in the eye to the best coach in college football, courtesy of Smart.

The first poke came from Smart essentially ripping the Tide’s recruiting board off the wall on his way out the door for the Georgia job in 2016.

Another came unsolicited from this gem out of an HBO documentary conversation between Saban and good friend Bill Belichick, which aired in December:

“We’ve always had sort of a mutual respect for how we sort of take each other’s people,” Saban said. “It’s one thing that I always try to emphasize to the guys: what I have a tough time with, alright, is we’ve had however many guys who have worked here who are at Georgia, Tennessee — whoever, wherever — is when they get those jobs, and in most cases you’ve helped them, is they have a hard time understanding why they can’t take your people.”

Gulp.

You could even throw in exiled Sabanite Lane Kiffin on the list of agitators, as he also tried to lure Cochran to Ole Miss earlier this offseason.

For whatever reason, this year Georgia makes a trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 19, and the time is now for Smart to produce.

There’s been an exodus on Georgia’s offensive line, but the Bulldogs haven’t exactly recruited bums at that position. Smart has his most talented and seasoned quarterback, ever, in transfer Jamie Newman with some serious skill-position stars. The defense should be outstanding, as it’s littered with NFL talent. The Dawgs also have a shiny new toy who could do what Joe Brady did for LSU’s offensive in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, carrying the Georgia offense to the 21st century.

Alabama, on the other hand, could be stuck with lame duck Mac Jones behind center in game three. Jones is a placeholder for freshman stud Bryce Young, although it wouldn’t be shocking if Saban pulls the same quarterback switch-a-roo that he did in the 2018 national title game.

Alabama’s defense was far from elite last year, and it won’t help the team is losing four out of five starters from the secondary.

The stars are aligning now for Smart to win a national championship, kicked off with a signature win in Tuscaloosa. It won’t get easier after this year. If not now, will it ever happen?

Smart has recruited better than predecessor Mark Richt, but their records through their first four seasons are nearly identical. Richt was 42-10, and Smart is 44-12.

In his own division, Smart is looking down the barrel at Dan Mullen’s best team as a head coach at Florida. Mark Stoops just signed arguably his best recruiting class at Kentucky. Tennessee, for all its warts at the beginning of last season, appears ready to take a leap. The Gamecocks, well, Smart doesn’t need to sweat them.

The clock will officially begin ticking on the Smart era if he inexcusably falls to the master — again — in September, carrying the weight of a 41-year title deficit into 2021. Make no mistake about it.

