Virus pandemic having impact on local nonprofits

Posted on March 24, 2020

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

SENECA — The COVID-19 outbreak is causing many to change the way they do business, and that is no different when it comes to nonprofits.

Our Daily Bread, which serves meals during the week at its facility on Jordan Street in Seneca, is serving “to go” meals in bag lunches as well as plates. Board chairman Richard Ledford said he visited a soup kitchen in Greenville last week to see how they were operating in a similar manner.

“We’ll go through the supplies we have currently but are finding that the supplies for bag lunches will be a little more challenging depending on the needs of the groups and cities all around,” Ledford said. “We are going to the stores and places to purchase things, to try to stock up on the things we’ve seen online that are recommended for bag lunches and try to do that and make sure it’s more nutritious for the kids. Thankfully, the school system is providing a lot of the breakfasts and lunches for the kids, but we’ll try to keep things that are good for the younger kids as well as the adults.”

While hot meals can be cooked and placed in to-go plates, Ledford said clients at the soup kitchen are not allowed to eat inside. Instead, the to-go bags and plates are served from a table in front of Our Daily Rest’s double door.

When asked if he feels there will be a learning curve for clients accustomed to eating meals inside, Ledford was uncertain.

“I think there is a lot of socialization to it and using our (restroom) facilities,” Ledford said. “But I think the need for the food will override that a little bit.”

Ledford said fewer volunteers are being used to prepare the lunches and that the facility has been sanitized, including doorknobs and restrooms, as well as the walk-in cooler on the floor.

“It should be less of a problem with not having enough people walking through except for the volunteers,” he said.

Community comes together

Ledford said Our Daily Bread has been blessed with financial contributions that have enabled him to buy needed food items. Seneca High School recently held a canned food drive that collected $1,100 worth of items the soup kitchen needed.

“The community comes together, it’s just we just don’t know how long we’re in it,” Ledford said. “We’ll try to do it as long as we can. The community has always been very supportive, and we’re appreciative of that.”

Carolyn Maddox, day captain for Monday feedings and a volunteer for 15 years, said Monday’s meal included cookies and an individual packet of ready-to-eat tuna to go with soup and bottled water. Maddox said the ability to serve full meals and bag items gives volunteers plenty of menu options.

“We’ll be ready for everything,” Maddox said. “We have a lot we can make up and serve — we have a freezer that is stocked. The only thing we might need is fresh items, but we’ll go from there.”

Ledford said meal vouchers have also been given to clients and she feels that approach could continue.

Local churches have also helped, as Ledford said Christ Central Ministries served to-go bag lunches last Saturday in the Our Daily Bread parking lot and a total of five churches take a month apiece to serve meals on Sundays.

Closed to volunteers

Our Daily Rest executive director Lauren Richardson said in addition to “more and more cleaning,” at the homeless shelter, other measures have been taken in response to COVID-19.

“The shelter was right at capacity when all of this hit, so we have suspended intake for a couple of weeks, to thin the crowd, so to speak,” Richardson said.

Richardson added that the homeless shelter has been closed to volunteers, including dinner volunteers.

“Assembled dinners are being brought to the door with instructions,” she said. “The thought is if we can cook it, we can kill germs.”

In addition, more vulnerable staff members are being kept as minimally exposed as possible, and video conferencing is now being used for mental health counseling.

On a positive note, Richardson said the homeless shelter had three residents graduate in the past week.

Clemson Community Care executive director Karen Carter said the nonprofit has seen increased requests for assistance and expects the number to rise more “as time passes and workers miss paychecks.”

“We have relaxed our guidelines for people to receive help due to the circumstances,” Carter said. “Last week, we distributed more than 3,900 pounds of food, which is high for this time of year, along with our financial aid for bill assistance. We are so grateful to those that have called to check on us, donated food and or funds to help us and we ask for continued support as we move forward.”

Carter said in response to COVID-19, some volunteers have taken time off due to health issues they or family members are experiencing. New volunteers are not being taken at this time in order to allow fewer people in the building at a time, and a change in the food distribution procedure will include less contact from the pantry to the client.

Clemson Free Clinic executive director Sandy Smith said the clinic is prescreening patients for respiratory symptoms 24 hours prior to a scheduled appointment and, where appropriate, rescheduling appointments “to a later, safer date.” In addition, the clinic’s Produce Rx program is now being held outside the building in a tent.

“Our goal is to separate, protect and educate all patients and staff while continuing to provide service,” Smith said.

