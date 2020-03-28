Walhalla extends modified operations

Posted on March 28, 2020

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — Walhalla officials have announced modified operations that were in effect through the end of March have been extended into April.

City Hall will remain closed until April 15, according to a city news release. Utility bill payments may be made online at cityofwalhalla.com, by automated phone system or in the City Hall drop box. There will be no service disconnections, non-payment fees charged or late payment penalty for the month of April.

Requests for new utility service, new water taps or service discontinuance may be made via email at walhallaoffice@gmail.com. All forms, with instructions, are available at cityofwalhalla.com. Business license applications can be taken over the phone and by email at walhallacodes@gmail.com.

The police and fire departments will remain closed through April 15. All emergency calls should be made to 911.

City court will also remain closed through April 15.

The street department and trash pickup will continue to operate on a normal schedule.

Recreation

All games and events have been suspended until April 30. Walhalla City Gym, all basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts and playgrounds are also closed. Sertoma Field and Stumphouse Tunnel will be open, but restrooms will stay closed.

Activities at the Walhalla Depot and the St. John Meeting House are canceled through April 30.