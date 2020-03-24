We knew it was going to happen

Posted on March 24, 2020

On Monday, we received the news we had been expecting for weeks — the first two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Oconee County by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Those cases were expected because we’re part of a larger, interconnected world. While we live in a relatively small county, we’re close to more populated counties. With more testing now being done for COVID-19, we can expect more positive test results.

There have already been “multiple” presumed positives in Oconee County, according to Interim Fire Chief Scott Krein, but further tests showed those patients didn’t have the virus.

“We are testing a lot of people and doing a lot of stuff to make sure we reduce the spread as much as possible within Oconee County,” Krein said. “We know we can’t prevent it. We have to try to reduce it.”

While Monday’s news is stunning, the advice remains the same — practice effective handwashing, stay home if you’re sick and avoid contact with larger groups of people. That’s called “social distancing,” and we’ve got to practice a lot more of it to finally put this problem behind us.

COVID-19 has shaped everything from what grocery store shelves look like to how we treat recyclables in Oconee County to where our children are educated and how we are now required to eat a restaurant meal.

But moving beyond the shock value, the inconvenience and the frustration, we’re approaching the end of March with a strong plan to deal with COVID-19. More positive test results are going to be part of that; so is more social discipline as more people work to slow the spread of this disease.

These are all positive signs in the local, state and national fight against COVID-19. The key, and the reason for all of the precautions, is to keep from overwhelming the health care system. It’s not enough to just protect our vulnerable seniors and those with pre-existing conditions. It’s about making sure that we don’t all try to go to the hospital at the same time.