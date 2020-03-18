What about the little guys?

Posted on March 18, 2020

Banks, airlines and other big businesses are all straining under the weight of COVID-19. Washington is talking about a bailout package, but those big boys can not only wait for the political process to run its course, they can wait for the money to arrive.

But what about the local businesses? They’re also being hurt by the COVID-19 outbreak. The problems faced by the big boys may have a few more zeroes on the bottom line, but we’ve got plenty of small businesses in Oconee County that face an uncertain future.

What about them?

“These Ma and Pa restaurants and businesses, if they miss two weeks of business, that hits them hard. … I’m just worried that people are going to stop going out and eating or stop patronizing any of these places that we’re trying our best to help maintain,” Walhalla City Councilman Josh Roberts said Tuesday.

Scott Moulder, Seneca’s city administrator, added, “We are not specifically stating what we’re willing to do at this point, but we are willing to help if a business is falling into some hardships as the result of the virus — the pandemic. We are encouraging them to reach out to us to see if there’s any way we can help them survive this time period.”

Seneca and Walhalla have worked hard to redevelop their downtowns. What will happen to those downtown development efforts if those one-of-a-kind “Ma and Pa” businesses struggle or even go under while most Oconee County residents stay away to combat COVID-19? Help from Washington or Columbia isn’t much help if a promising business is closed because the check arrived too late to make a difference.

At that point, years of slow but steady work to develop the cities would be pushed back.

When America finally beats COVID-19, there will still be big banks, big airlines, big fast-food chains and big stores.

Our concern right now is for those one-of-a-kind businesses that are unique to Oconee County. Roberts and Moulder seem to understand the problem.

We haven’t heard — yet — of the plan for helping the locally owned businesses that are unique to Oconee County.

Government has a chance to help them to keep their doors open and their employees paid. Will government rise to the challenge? Or will it take care of the big boys and then wonder what happened to its main streets?