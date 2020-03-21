What can a newspaper do?

Posted on March 21, 2020

Today’s edition of The Journal — if you’re not reading this editorial on our website — has the same attributes that newspapers have always had.

It doesn’t require electricity to be read, it can be shared among an unlimited number of people and it can last as long as people want to read it. The Journal, in particular, contains information exclusively about Oconee and Pickens counties.

Those attributes place newspapers in a unique place in American society — and in the Golden Corner.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Journal has worked to bring our readers stories about how the coronavirus has affected the lives of local people. Twenty of the 22 front-page stories we’ve had this week have been about the virus’ local impact, and it has been months, if not longer, since we’ve had any front-page stories about something that happened elsewhere.

Why do we bring this up at this time? Because we’re on the front lines, working as a connection between sources of news and the people who want to know what’s happening in their community. Every day we’re talking to people in the government, the schools and law enforcement, as well as volunteers running feeding programs, physicians and people who are finding new and creative ways to deal with the pandemic.

If you think we like newspapers because we’re in the newspaper business, you’re right. But we’re not the only ones who see the value of our continued publication.

The press in this country was so important to the Founding Fathers that they enshrined it in the First Amendment to the Constitution.

On Monday, President Donald Trump issued an “updated Coronavirus Guidance for America” that said, “If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security … you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule.”

That includes workers in the communications and information technology fields, including “workers who support … media service, including, but not limited to front line news reporters.”

The Journal has done exactly that during this pandemic.

We have served, and we will continue to serve.