313 Café gets creative with new meals, ‘virtual tastings’

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — For 313 Café manager Leslie Schweitzer, recent changes in the restaurant industry in light of the COVID-19 outbreak have required more creativity.

In addition to regular menu items and nightly specials, the restaurant has also added new options including hot meals designed for families, and cooked soups and other items that have been frozen and only need reheating.

Schweitzer is also planning “virtual classes” for wine tastings, beer tastings, coffee brewing and mixology in an online format.

“We’re just trying to do anything we can to be a contributing member of the community and just keep it going,” she said.

Schweitzer said the new ideas have been popular, including the cooked meals for families of four that have so far featured “retro foods” like chicken parmesan and spaghetti with marinara sauce.

“Nobody gets that anymore because food is somewhat more glamorous than that, but people just loved it,” she said. “They just thought it was so delicious. They just loved it was like old school.”

The frozen items include a variety of soups, as well as noodles, mushroom ravioli and gnocchi potato pasta. Schweitzer plans to start offering frozen meals to the public beginning this weekend.

“We started last week doing it with Café, and we think we are going do it more to the public,” she said. “Those are small meals for two that you can take home. They’re already cooked, so you’re just basically heating them up from a frozen state.”

Before the coronavirus crisis, 313 Café had offered a variety of classes in the restaurant. Schweitzer is planning to take those classes online this month.

“We’re scheduling a virtual wine tasting where you can come by and pick up glasses of the wine, or if you want the whole bottle, you can get the whole bottle,” she said. “We’ve prepared some food offerings that go with each tasting, and then you log into an event and usually the wine distributor and another wine expert, back and forth, lead the tasting virtually.

“We actually did some in-person mixology classes here where you gathered as a group. They were so popular that we’re going to do one virtually. You’ll come and pick up the little mini bottles, and it’s the same process (as the wine tasting classes). You are able to converse back and forth, too, so it’s interactive.”

She said those classes are being planned for the middle of the month, followed by similar online classes this month on home coffee brewing and a “virtual beer tasting.”

Schweitzer is also planning to offer pizza kits for teachers and parents “because that will be something for the kids to do.”

313 Café is also recognizing the work of people who are helping others during the crisis, offering a free cup of coffee to those “front-line people in the essential businesses in the grocery stores at the hospital, the police — the people who still have to go to their jobs and do this stuff.”

For more information, visit 313cafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages.