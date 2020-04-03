Clemson center offers loan tips for businesses

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — The Clemson Area Small Business Development Center hosted an online meeting for more than two dozen people to discuss emergency loan programs available during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Wednesday’s program also focused on tips from the S.C. Small Business Development Centers to keep companies afloat amid businesses shuttering.

Clemson area manager Ben Smith told business owners help is available in many avenues.

Owners must prioritize safety and responsibility first while also planning for the worst-case scenario of events, he said.

“Then, any surprises will be gravy and really good for you,” Smith said. “You’ll give confidence to your bank, to your team and family if you let them know you’re on it as a challenge and committed to the task.”

Smith suggested prioritizing data to make business decisions and focusing on cash flow over profits in the short term.

Applying for emergency relief Small Business Administration loans could reap payments as soon as today through relief programs for emergency lending, loan payment deferrals, loan forgiveness, tax credits and payroll tax deferment.

Rent and utility agreements, along with employee benefits incurred before Feb. 15, will be covered by the loans.

Maximum loan amounts could go up to $2 million or $10 million through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), respectively. Small businesses can apply for PPP help today.

Up to $349 billion has been approved for the PPP, and an advance up to $10,000 is available through the EIDL.

All federally insured banks, credit unions and institutions in the farm credit system will be able to make the loans — not just the institutions that are current SBA lenders.

“The three acts provide some possible unemployment options for self-employed,” Smith said. “You’ll want to make sure and not leave anything on the table.”

Two programs were signed into law last week by President Donald Trump through the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. Providing most recent payroll records, taxes and finances will streamline the application process.

Smith said small businesses can’t double dip on the two programs for the same payroll periods.

“You can’t use a dollar from EIDL and a dollar from PPP to the same $1 of expense, and that makes sense,” he said. “You couldn’t do that in reality, and they want to make sure you can’t claim you’re doing that.”

Smith said there are scenarios where PPP loans will be forgiven if small business owners keep staff on payroll.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.