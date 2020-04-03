Protective equipment distributed across state

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SENECA — Oconee and Pickens counties received more than 8,000 pieces of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile last Friday.

U.S. Army National Guard soldiers with the 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard and U.S. Air National Guard Airmen distributed the COVID-19 equipment to health care providers. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inventoried the materials.

Oconee received 1,500 facemasks, 640 N95 respirators, 282 face shields, 252 surgical gowns, 1,000 gloves and one set of coveralls.

Pickens received 2,500 facemasks, 1,120 respirators, 480 face shields, 408 surgical gowns, 1,000 gloves and two sets of coveralls.

More than 44,000 respirators were distributed across South Carolina.

Materials awarded were based on county populations from the 2010 Census and needs, according to DHEC.

AnMed public relations coordinator Lizz Walker said the health system received two shipments of gear.

“We are keeping up with the need right now, but we anticipate a larger need in the future as the number of cases increases as they are projected to do,” she said.