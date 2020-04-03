Social distancing no new normal for Seneca couple

By Greg Oliver

SENECA — People from all over the world are experiencing the new normal of social distancing and isolation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for Seneca couple Patrick and Deb Gilstrap, their foray into the new normal for much of the world began long ago. Several heart episodes Deb experienced eventually led to the discovery of a rare condition that impacts only one in 980,000 women, and just one in 3 million men.

“There have been some touch-and-go moments through the years, with five months being the longest Deb has stayed in ICU, and the typical stay being a couple of months,” Patrick said. “Deb has far out-survived other patients coming out of clinical and experimental (treatments). She’s only run into three men in 20 years with this, but she is the longest surviving.”

On Aug. 29, 2000, Deb started the medicine that she has remained on. Even with advancements in medicine, five to seven years is the average timeline without accounting for the severity Deb has faced. The port Deb has to use for her IV medicine, considered the gold standard for treatment, is something Patrick said many women refuse because it “goes around the breast area.”

“One woman told me she would rather die than have it in her body,” he said.

But Deb said her faith in God has kept her positive.

“God’s been good to me and Patrick,” Deb said. “There’s been some blessings and curses that have come with this, but I’m just thankful every day I wake up. I know one day I won’t.”

Because of the toll the disease has taken on Deb’s immune system, Patrick said flu season is always a concern. Patrick said he goes to the grocery store with a mask and gloves, and, depending on the severity, may wait several weeks before venturing out.

A new risk

Now, with COVID-19 and the risk that the virus particularly poses to older people and those like Deb with preexisting health issues, the need for social distancing and self-isolation has become even greater.

“We will not step inside a grocery store for at least three to four more weeks,” Patrick said. “Our precautions are multiplied greatly for this, especially since the virus is so contagious and the ability of a person to have the virus with no symptoms. Somebody with the flu, you can usually look at a person and tell if they’re sick. This is totally different.”

Another precaution Patrick takes is handling mail. These days, he is letting mail stay in the mailbox for several days, then using gloves to get it out and open it. When going to the grocery store, Patrick uses gloves to carry bags in the house and removes all items before immediately throwing the bags in the garbage and washing his shirt.

Deb said the fact she has no immune system and has been on so much medication the last 20 years “has blown my adrenaline,” but she doesn’t mind the isolation.

“Patrick and I are friends and can talk things over,” she said. “We do really well. He likes to work outside, even though he was unable to for a while, and I’m a TV watcher who also loves to do puzzles.”

Patrick added that such an adjustment “comes normal.”

“If you don’t tell yourself it’s so hard or so bad, it isn’t,” Patrick said. “Deb and I are fortunate to enjoy each other’s company. We go outdoors at our house. The time you wish you could have with loved ones, you now have and keep in mind they can be stressed out, too.”

Why not stay in?

While the recent closing of restaurant dining rooms, entertainment venues and more recently county and state parks has forced people to stay at home more, Deb said she understands the difficulty many have with adjusting to this new normal. But the couple said they can’t understand why people continue to ignore the warnings issued by government officials and health experts.

“I don’t understand their impatience,” Deb said, adding that she wears a mask and gloves and washes her hands the way health officials have recommended. “They’ve got a long life to live if they’ll take care of it. The key is trying to maintain your sanity by taking your mind off things.”

Patrick said he experienced a situation during a recent trip to the grocery store when a clerk chided him about the mask and gloves he was wearing, calling them “dumb” and saying COVID-19 was simply “media hype.”

“I said, ‘Ma’am, the economy has been shut down, and the whole world has been shut down, and the media does not have that kind of power,’” Patrick said. “A good number of younger folks are not worried because it’s only killing old people and don’t think they should have to suffer hardships for us old folks. I said to one young lady who made that comment to think about her grandmother. She said, ‘Well, she’s lived a good, long life,’ and I responded, ‘Don’t you think she would like to live a little longer?’”

Deb said she tries to find the positive side to her illness.

“If I go tomorrow, I’ve had a good life with a wonderful husband,” she said. “There’s some tough times with this illness, but my husband and I make each other laugh.”

