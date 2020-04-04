Drive-in, community-wide prayer meeting set for Sunday

By Norm Cannada

SENECA — Local church leaders are planning a drive-through prayer meeting Sunday night in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Norton-Thompson Park in downtown Seneca. Those attending are asked to stay in their cars with the windows rolled up and listen to the service on the radio. A transmitter will be bringing the service through to 91.7 FM. Residents can also listen at home on 101.7 FM, according to the Rev. David Shirley, director of missions for the Beaverdam Baptist Association, which includes 63 churches. He said the event is open to everyone.

“There’s never been a time in our lifetime like this — 9/11 would probably be the closest thing,” Shirley said. “I think this is an urgent call to prayer, for the body of Christ to gather and cry out to God to stand in the gap for God to intervene.

“COVID-19 has impacted every single person in the country — every family, every business, every church — every aspect of our life has been affected by this,” he added. “While we can’t gather as the church as we normally do, we can come together and pray.”

Shirley said the event has been cleared as “low risk” by Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, but the governor’s office asked that people stay in their cars with the windows rolled up.

After comments from Shirley, Tom Rusk and Seneca Mayor Dan Alexander, local pastors will lead a prayer time through seven topics.

The leaders and prayer topics scheduled are:

• The Rev. Ted Edgar, prayer for God to “heal our land”

• The Rev. Randy Keasler, health care workers at Oconee Memorial Hospital, Lila Doyle, EMS and first responders

• The Rev. Bobby Holcombe, pastors and churches

• The Rev. Jimmy Boggs, elected officials

• The Rev. Ryan Perry, recovery of community, county, state and nation

• The Revs. Bill Swindle and Rod Smith, law enforcement and military

• The Rev. Joe Steele, schools, colleges, teachers, employees and students

Shirley said the group began working on plans early in the week and originally wanted to hold it in the Oconee Memorial Hospital parking lot.

“There are a lot of communities around the country that are doing this at their hospitals, and that was the original plan,” he said. “We contacted the hospital. The hospital loved the idea of praying for our health care workers who are on the front lines of this thing, but they don’t have the parking. They said that would overwhelm their security force, as well as create a traffic jam if EMS needed to get out.”

Shirley said he doesn’t know how many people will attend, but is hoping for a “huge turnout.” Seneca planning and development director Ed Halbig said there are about 250 parking spaces in the downtown area.

“We’ve got churches from all over the county participating,” he said. “It’s not a Beaverdam Baptist Association thing. We opened this up to any church in Oconee County or anywhere. This is the church collectively crying out to God. That’s the focus.”

