UPDATED April 4 – Non-essential businesses directed to close.

From the SC Commerce Dept. website: https://sccommerce.com/covid-19-non-essential-business-guidelines

“The SC Emergency Management Division and the SC Department of Commerce have developed a list of industries deemed “non-essential” that will be closed temporarily effective at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020. “Non-essential” businesses, venues, facilities, services and activities will be closed to non-employees and will not be open for access or use by the public or shall not take place. This includes businesses where access is limited and based on membership. The list of Non-Essential Businesses is as follows:

**Updates added April 4, 2020**

1. Entertainment venues and facilities

Night clubs

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers

Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums and planetariums)

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas

Adult entertainment venues

Bingo halls

Venues operated by social clubs

2. Recreational and athletic facilities and activities

Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms

Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

Group exercise facilities (including yoga, barre and spin studios or facilities)

Spectator sports

Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person

Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

3. Close-contact service providers

Barber shops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body-art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage-therapy establishments and massage service

4. Retail stores

Furniture stores and Home furnishing stores

Clothing, Shoe and clothing accessory stores

Jewelry, Luggage and leather goods stores

Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores

Florists and flower stores

Sporting goods stores

Book, Craft and music stores

Flea markets

This does NOT prohibit the continued operation of retail stores, as set forth above, for the limited purpose of fulfilling online or telephone orders or providing alternate means of purchasing or delivering products or services – to include curbside purchase, pickup or delivery and home or off-site delivery – provided that such options or measures can be implemented in a manner that facilitates and maintains effective “social distancing” and is consistent with any applicable guidance issued by state and federal public health and safety officials.

