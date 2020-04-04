UPDATED April 4 – Non-essential businesses directed to close.

From the SC Commerce Dept. website: https://sccommerce.com/covid-19-non-essential-business-guidelines
“The SC Emergency Management Division and the SC Department of Commerce have developed a list of industries deemed “non-essential” that will be closed temporarily effective at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020. “Non-essential” businesses, venues, facilities, services and activities will be closed to non-employees and will not be open for access or use by the public or shall not take place. This includes businesses where access is limited and based on membership. The list of Non-Essential Businesses is as follows:
**Updates added April 4, 2020**
1. Entertainment venues and facilities
Night clubs
Bowling alleys
Arcades
Concert venues
Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers
Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums and planetariums)
Racetracks
Indoor children’s play areas
Adult entertainment venues
Bingo halls
Venues operated by social clubs
2. Recreational and athletic facilities and activities
Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
Group exercise facilities (including yoga, barre and spin studios or facilities)
Spectator sports
Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person
Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
3. Close-contact service providers
Barber shops
Hair salons
Waxing salons
Threading salons
Nail salons and spas
Body-art facilities and tattoo services
Tanning salons
Massage-therapy establishments and massage service
4. Retail stores
Furniture stores and Home furnishing stores
Clothing, Shoe and clothing accessory stores
Jewelry, Luggage and leather goods stores
Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores
Florists and flower stores
Sporting goods stores
Book, Craft and music stores
Flea markets
This does NOT prohibit the continued operation of retail stores, as set forth above, for the limited purpose of fulfilling online or telephone orders or providing alternate means of purchasing or delivering products or services – to include curbside purchase, pickup or delivery and home or off-site delivery – provided that such options or measures can be implemented in a manner that facilitates and maintains effective “social distancing” and is consistent with any applicable guidance issued by state and federal public health and safety officials.