Pharmacy makes own protective barrier

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

WALHALLA — Walking into Ken’s Thriftee Pharmacy on Main Street in Walhalla, customers immediately see a wall of plastic between them and the employees — an attempt to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

And while it may look at first glance like the store is wrapped in plastic wrap or some special medical wrapping, owner and pharmacist Judson Wright said the store is actually wrapped in shower curtains.

“It’s multiple shower curtains,” he said. “They’re all sealed together with tape, essentially. The entire customer section is separated from the entire work section. What we wanted to do is wrap ourselves up.”

Wright said the wrapping is designed to protect employees and those coming in to get prescriptions filled from the coronavirus, adding that people who work in the medical field can be especially susceptible to getting or transmitting the virus or other illnesses. He said the wrap has only been up “a few days.”

“With the cases starting to ramp up in the area, I figured it was time,” Wright said of wrapping the store. “It’s really concerning for all health workers, because we’re at the largest risk at the contagion zone. Some of us see 300 patients a day, and people don’t come in because they’re healthy.”

Employees behind the clear curtains are wearing masks.

“We can prevent transmission between each one of us as much as possible even behind the curtain,” Wright said. “If someone has to go out with some kind of respiratory illness, ideally we can be confident that no one else has it.”

He said he has seen more patients coming into the pharmacy in recent days.

“It’s been a little increased lately, but that’s going to happen because people are identifying simple upper respiratory infections more often and not letting them go because they’re concerned obviously about contracting COVID,” Wright said. “The physicians’ offices are getting a little more flooded because people are identifying (symptoms) more readily now because of the fear.”

While Ken’s Thriftee Pharmacy has a more temporary barrier, Wright said others have installed more permanent separations.

“Some places have decided to come up with permanent fixtures like Plexiglas stuff, and others have even framed up hard plastic like you would use in construction,” he said. “I’m hoping it’s a temporary thing, because I would really like to have more direct contact with my patients.”

But even with the masks and plastic curtains, employees are still taking care of customers’ needs.

“That’s the joyous part, that it really hasn’t hindered our conversation at all,” Wright said.

ncannada@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6680