Restaurants not only businesses rocked by pandemic

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — It’s not just those in the restaurant industry who are reeling from the collateral damage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

With more and more people being encouraged — or mandated — to work from home, Clemson Cleaners isn’t seeing its regular clientele walking in the door.

Owner Carol Henry said the family-owned dry cleaner is processing clothes every other day for the first time in 24 years.

“My husband went back and looked at the first of March and compared it with what we have done the last couple of weeks, and we are actually about 70 percent less,” she said. “The students aren’t here either, for the most part. They’re part of our customers, and people are not working as much or getting out, so it definitely has dropped off.

“It’s too quiet. It’s too quiet in the cleaners.”

Henry said the only comparable drop in business comes from a bad ice storm or heavy rainfall. The business is also offering to deliver cleaned clothes to keep revenue coming in and also help customers out.

“We’re going to weather the storm, and we’ll help each other,” Henry said. “So anxious for things to get back on a normal scale. It’s hurting, there’s no doubt about it. We’re having to tighten the belt some.”

Local gym going online

National gym chains rely on more resources than the typical local gym, forcing the likes of Clemson Fitness Company to get creative to stay above water.

Gym co-owner Melinda Schmidt said workouts have moved online and people are keeping memberships. There are 120 “unlimited” renewing workout members, and a new discounted online learning price has been implemented, netting 12 new memberships.

Schmidt said 20 regular members wanted to continue paying regular monthly dues to support the gym during its mandated downtime.

“We’ve been really humbled and blown away at the support,” she said. “We have a private Facebook page where we post workouts, and we’ve done a couple of competitions where people post their workouts and then win prizes and things like that. It’s kept people moving and our community together.”

Schmidt, also a teacher at Clemson Elementary School, said the gym closed March 17 for two weeks prior to Gov. Henry McMaster closing non-essential businesses on Wednesday.

“As we saw more stuff coming out as quickly as it was spreading, from what I had read I just made the decision we needed to close,” she said. “It was for the safety of our clients and (with) the fact we pride ourselves on a healthy lifestyle, we felt like it was the smartest decision for us to get ahead of the game.”

Before closing, Schmidt said circuit workouts were dropped to stop equipment usage, and class sizes were reduced.

She said the online support and encouragement between members has been “amazing” to see.

“Yes, it’s scary, and we’re not necessarily going to be profiting this month, but it looks like we’re going to cover our expenses,” Schmidt said. “It’s been amazing to watch. We’ve had over 1,000 views of the different videos and have over 20 workouts posted that clients can access whenever they want to.”

Hotel seeing single-digit reservations

Mehul and Tejal Patel became the new owners of the Best Western Seneca in November, and Tejal said recent business has been “horrible.”

Reservations have been hovering in the single digits the past two weeks.

“I’ve been in this industry about 15 (or) 16 years, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen it this bad,” she said. “People are stopping travel, and companies are taking precautionary measures and all working from home. That’s really, really affecting us.”

The hotel is typically between 60-65 percent occupancy at this time of the year, according to Patel. On Thursday, she told The Journal the hotel was at 10 percent.

None of the 15 employees at the location have been laid off yet, Patel said, but management is considering future pay cuts.

“My employees, some of them are the only income and the only ones bringing in the money,” Patel said. “One of my housekeepers has a daughter. She is a single mother, and I’m trying to keep her on the books for as long as I can, because she doesn’t have any other way of getting what she needs. I’m trying to keep everyone employed.

“It’s not about making money right now. It’s about all of us riding this out.”

On a positive note, Patel said she was grateful Duke Energy kept reservations for a planned reactor outage starting April 11.

“They’ve helped quite a bit,” Patel said. “April looks a lot better than the last two weeks did.”

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6685