Swinney: ‘Zero doubt’ season will be played

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

As the infection and death totals from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to climb both domestically and abroad, there isn’t much in the way of guarantees for when a sense of actual normalcy will replace what’s become the new normal.

But there’s always hope it’ll be sooner rather than later, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had it in bunches when he spoke to reporters via teleconference Friday morning.

Asked about the thought of the college football season — slated to begin for the Tigers on Sept. 3 in a Thursday night game at Georgia Tech — being altered due to the pandemic, Swinney was ever the optimist about getting down to business as usual as his team looks to redeem itself after losing in the national championship to LSU in January.

“I don’t have any doubt — I mean, I have zero doubt — that we’re going to be playing and that the stands are going to be packed and (Death) Valley’s going to be rocking and we’re going to be back at it. I don’t have any doubt,” he said. “I’ve got one plan, and that is to get the Tigers ready to play come September or late August or whatever.

“I have zero doubt. I mean, this is America, man. We’ve stormed the beaches of Normandy, we’ve sent a car and drove around on Mars, we’ve walked on the moon — this is the greatest country and the greatest people in the history of the planet.”

In his first interview with reporters since the cancellation of spring practice, Swinney spoke on a myriad of topics for nearly an hour Friday morning, offering up position breakdowns and speaking about numerous individual players. But, in the wake of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit — among others — recently predicting the college football season won’t be played due to the coronavirus, that subject was a large part of the focus of the teleconference.

Swinney added the ACC and NCAA have allowed the coaching staff to meet with the players for four hours per week via video conferencing to help keep them engaged and structured with their days around their class obligations and tutoring.

And with that in mind, it’s been full steam ahead for Swinney and the Tigers in terms of preparing for summer workouts and ultimately fall camp.

“In fact, we’ve got us an acronym for ‘TIGERS,’” Swinney said. “It stands for ‘This Is Gonna End Real Soon.’ So, that’s the only mindset we’ve got. All the rest of that stuff, I’ll let all the other smart people figure out all them doomsday scenarios. I’ve got one scenario, and that is running down The Hill and kicking it off in the Valley.

“Listen, we’re going to rise up, and we’re going to kick this thing right in the teeth, and we’ll get back to our lives. That’s a long time away, man. I mean, this is April the third. I’ve got one focus, and that’s getting the Tigers in camp in August and getting ready for Georgia Tech and getting in the Valley in September.”

If and when the season does begin, expectations will be sky high as Clemson looks to win its third national championship in five years. The Tigers have Trevor Lawrence back at quarterback for his third season as a starter — he is 25-1 as Clemson’s starting signal caller — while All-American running back and two-time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne elected to return for his senior season after the loss to LSU.

And while it remains to be seen, Swinney said he hasn’t considered the possibility Lawrence and Etienne have played their final snap of college football.

“No, I haven’t considered that one second,” Swinney said with a laugh. “Not one second. I’m going to let everybody else consider that.”

