Walhalla business pressing on strong on anniversary

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

WALHALLA — The restaurant business has changed in recent weeks because restaurants are now limited to takeout or delivery orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Ernesto Perez said he is committed to serving customers who come into the Hachisu Japanese Grill on East Main Street in Walhalla, which he opened eight years ago today. The owner said those customers are a big reason why he wants to continue serving meals.

“It’s definitely different,” Perez said. “The way we look at it is we have to stay open as much as we can. It’s not just to make business. We know the community likes the food, and we’re going to be there for them. It’s just a little bit different situation. It’s for the community. We’re all in the same boat. I know they’re having tough times. We’re having tough times. We’ve just got to be here.”

The restaurant is open Monday through Friday, and Perez said he has seen many of his regular customers come by.

Brian Drury said he started eating at Hachisu shortly after the restaurant opened. He called the fact that Perez was committed to staying open out of loyalty to his customers “awesome.”

“I’ve worked in the area out in the field all the time,” Drury said. “You’re always looking for someplace good to eat, and when you find one, you stick with it. I like to get out and sit down someplace. I can’t do that now, but I can at least get good food and sit down in my truck and eat it.”

Roger Smith, another longtime customer, said he likes that Perez develops relationships with customers.

“I’ve been eating there for a very long time, and he’s always come out and talked to his customers between cooking,” he said. “He’s been a pretty good friend. I see him around in town. He’s really a hard worker. He takes pride in his work. I think it’s one of the greatest things that anybody can do to serve the people that didn’t make it to the grocery store.”

Brian Wagler said that while he isn’t in Walhalla all the time, he tries to get to Hachisu when he is in town.

“Every time I’m around there around lunchtime, that’s the only place I go,” he said. “I think he takes every plate dead serious.”

Wagler said he was surprised when he was in Walhalla this week and saw Perez was open.

“It means the world that he’s not looking for an excuse to stay home, that he cares about the people he serves,” he said.