By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — Despite the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on large gatherings, Clemson police broke up a downtown party with more than 100 people in attendance late Friday night.

“We dispersed it, and they cooperated,” interim Clemson Police Chief Jeff Stone said. “There wasn’t anything under normal circumstances that would have prohibited it.”

Stone said the party, reported to police by concerned neighbors, didn’t fall under Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order prohibiting public gatherings of more than three people because it was held on private property. But the interim chief said police used the city’s social host ordinance passed by city council in 2018.

City attorney Mary McCormac said when the ordinance was first passed, it was designed to address “parties that get out of control and affect our residents” and to make people “more responsible for parties that go on in their residence.” The ordinance is also designed to place responsibility on a host to prevent it from getting out of control if public health, safety, peace and welfare are threatened or disturbed.

Stone said police were notified by several concerned residents about the party at a rental home on Edgewood Avenue. After arriving on scene, police were able to break up the party after 11 p.m., and no charges or citations were issued.

Stone said Friday’s incident wasn’t the only time police have been called to address gatherings during the pandemic.

“We’ve had a few gatherings we’ve broken up, but that was the only one of that size,” he said. “We’ve had some at Nettles Park and some of the ball fields, but people have been cooperative when we’ve talked to them.”

Last month, city council approved a voluntary temporary curfew for residents from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, and Stone said that seems to be working so far.

“We haven’t had a lot of people out, and there’s been no bars and restaurants for people to congregate,” Stone said. “So, I think it’s working out well.”

McCormac said she sent a letter to the property owner, whose name was redacted, informing him that his son or his son’s roommate hosted a large gathering that goes against what the city is trying to do to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Decisions like that made by your son and/or his roommate not only endanger the public health, but can destroy the hard work already done by our community,” McCormac said in the letter. “I respectfully ask you to speak with your son and his roommate to discourage behavior like this in the future.”

McCormac added that while the confirmed number of cases in Pickens Country is low, she added it is clear there are many people in all communities who have been exposed to the virus and “are either asymptomatic or are in the incubation phase of the virus.” Because of the number of people in the Edgewood Avenue home that evening, the city attorney added, “you should consider the property to be contaminated with the virus and your son to have been exposed.” She added that all guests “should immediately self-isolate for at least 14 days to avoid any risk of transmission to their friends and family, and our community.”

McCormac also advised the property owner and his family to “be careful about physical contact with your son for that same period of time.”

Stone said he has reached out to Clemson University Police Chief Greg Mullen for assistance in working with students about COVID-19 and the need to practice social distancing. Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook said the recent incident “was one of those things where the guys weren’t thinking.”

“When you’re a high school or college student, you’re invincible and don’t think about the consequences to yourself or others,” Cook said.

Cook said he feels the temporary curfew is working and even pointed out that “traffic is nowhere near what it usually is during the middle of the day.”

McCormac praised Clemson police for the work they’re doing “given the challenges of responding to a situation none of us have ever faced before.”

“I cannot say enough about the courage of our officers and the leadership of the command staff,” she said.

