By Caitlin Herrington

The Journal

PENDLETON — Peg Wagner slides a dog toy out of the way with her foot as she follows a customer to the door, sanitizing wipe in hand, to clean the handle after he leaves.

Business for Peg and her husband, Ernie, has slowed down quite a bit at their Pendleton distillery, but that hasn’t stopped the pair from finding ways to give back to their community. The first few gallons off their rum stills at Swamp Fox Distilling now go toward hand sanitizer rather than the liquor shelf.

“It’s really just because we can,” Ernie said. “A lot of microdistilleries are doing it and, you know, we make alcohol, so making a different version was a natural thing. We’re just trying to take care of the community.”

The pair, stepping around 9-month-old Bernese mountain dog and official greeter Berkeley, is giving away small bottles of the sanitizer to Pendleton residents and those who stop in to purchase small-batch spirits or Swamp Fox merchandise.

“We’ve had calls from the U.S. Postal Service and Michelin, but we’re not selling it,” Peg said, noting a friend who works in an emergency room requested some be shipped for personal use.

“I’m not sure it’s as rare around here as in other areas,” Ernie added, “but we still wanted to contribute.”

The first gallon off the still for any batch of liquor is always a loss, Ernie said, and the next few can be redistilled and turned into rum. Rather than send it back through, he now uses that to make the liquid cleaner.

“Basically this is about a gallon I’d toss out, and three or four I’d redistill,” Ernie said. “Our only cost at this point is the bottles. Our lavender oil supplier is very supportive and donating that to us.”

It’s a recipe sent out by the World Health Organization, he said, with at least 75 percent alcohol. The ingredient list isn’t terribly long — glycerin, hydrogen peroxide, water and lavender essential oil — and residents can bring their own bottles to fill at the distillery.

The Swamp Fox version is very runny, so much so that it can be used in a spray bottle as a mist, rather than the thicker liquid many are used to. They tried to make a batch with aloe to reach a familiar consistency, Peg said with a grimace.

“It just turned into a gumball,” Ernie said with a laugh.

One of the Wagners’ biggest sales opportunities went out the window when the town’s annual Spring Jubilee, originally scheduled for last weekend, was canceled due to the pandemic.

They can no longer do tastings or show off their cocktail recipes, but they’re still open for a few hours on the weekend to sell bottles, T-shirts, stickers and more. The hand sanitizer won’t be on the sales list, the pair said.

It’s simply an attempt to give back and help keep the community they love healthy. For Berkeley, it’s also a chance to get a few extra belly rubs.

