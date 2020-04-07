By Norm Cannada and Greg Oliver

The Journal

SENECA — With the South Carolina General Assembly scheduled to return to session for one day Wednesday, some local legislators said they will be there with masks and other precautions in place while paying attention to social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S.C. House of Representatives and the S.C. Senate have been called back to Columbia for separate meetings at 1 p.m. Wednesday. They are scheduled to consider a continuing resolution allowing the state budget to be in effect past its June 30 expiration date.

Both entities will also be asked to approve a sine die resolution, allowing legislators to work past the session end date of May 14 at 5 p.m., according to state Rep. Bill Sandifer and state Sen. Thomas Alexander. Legislators have not been in session recently because of the coronavirus outbreak, and the members of the Oconee County delegation said they will exercise precautions on the trip.

“I’ll have gloves on, a mask on, whatever I can do to be safe,” Sandifer said.

He said the lobby and the balcony in the State House chambers will be closed to visitors, allowing the representatives to spread out for social distancing.

State Rep. Bill Whitmire said he is prepared for the meeting.

“I’ve got my mask sitting right here ready to go, and my wife has given me the alcohol solution to keep on my hands,” he said. “I’m just going to try to keep my distance. We’re very fortunate in Oconee, but down in Richland County there’s been quite an outbreak. I’m going to go down, vote and leave.”

In the Senate, Alexander said he will also be taking a mask with him to Columbia, adding that staff members are working to spread out the legislators for the session.

‘I hope we will be able to act quickly, get the work done and get out,” he said. “Certainly, we’ll be exercising every protocol necessary.”

Sandifer said while the work is only expected to take about an hour in the House, it has to be done, since the legislature cannot meet virtually, as being able to do so would require a constitutional amendment. He said the continuing resolution will allow the state government to “pay its bills” after June 30, and the sine die resolution will allow the two chambers to work on legislation that wasn’t finished when legislators went home because of the virus outbreak. Sandifer said the education bill and the business license tax bill are among several bills that had not been completed when the session was paused because of the coronavirus.

“Everybody is pretty much on board with doing both of these, because we recognize the necessity,” he said.

Sandifer added he expects the voting in the House to be held by voice vote instead of electronically.

Whitmire said the brief session “just gives us the opportunity to come back eventually and deal with all the issues.”

“It will be up to the Speaker of the House (Jay Lucas),” Whitmire said. “He can call us back whenever he so desires. That might be in May, it might be this summer, (and) it could even be this fall. I guess it just depends on when the crisis has passed.”

State Rep. Gary Clary, who represents the Clemson-Central-Six Mile area, said while he knows the session is necessary to “give us the ability to function past July 1,” the virus has legislators concerned.

“With the coronavirus, many of us are not enthused about going back to Columbia and having 124 (people) in a room,” he said. “Most of my colleagues aren’t thrilled, either.”