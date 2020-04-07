Gov. Henry McMaster was clear Monday about what his “home or work” order would not do when it goes into effect today at 5 p.m.

Essential goods and services, like groceries and restaurant meals, can be purchased, families can visit one another, people can attend religious services and South Carolinians can exercise outdoors. Stores that remain open must limit the number of customers they have inside at any one time — something that a few of them have already started to do.

But Monday’s new order wasn’t much different from previous orders, and the governor said no new business closings will take place.

It’s certainly business as usual for members of the South Carolina General Assembly, who are headed back to Columbia because they have to. The business of state government has not been completed.

More importantly, they are going back into session because they can’t meet remotely. The technology exists to hold meetings online — and several local governing bodies are using that technology — but it would require amending the South Carolina Constitution to let our legislators do the same.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionally affected older Americans, and Oconee County is represented by three men who happen to be older than the county’s median age (45.3) — Rep. Bill Whitmire is 71, Rep. Bill Sandifer is 75 and state Sen. Thomas C. Alexander is 63.

They have to go to Columbia this week.

In the future, Columbia and their duties in the legislature may come to them, changing the way they meet.

One of the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic is that we should embrace technology if it can keep us safer, in this instance, by providing for the “social distancing” that is so important. If it takes an amendment to the South Carolina Constitution to do that for members of the legislature, then it should be done.

The rest of us won’t need a constitutional amendment to know that we’ve got to save for a rainy day and stock up pantries with enough supplies to handle any toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortages the future may throw at us.

Like many of you, we wonder when “all of this” is going to end. But that’s not really the question. The question is, how will this change us, and what about our “old normal” will be changed forever?