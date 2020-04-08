House calls: Local doctors start virtual visits

By Caitlin Herrington

SENECA — When the going gets tough, the tough supposedly get going, but one local doctor’s office has found a way to do just the opposite and help some of its patients stay put.

Upstate Medical Associates implemented a telehealth service of its own in the past two weeks, utilizing technology that many patients already have on their smartphones.

“We’re still working out the kinks and trying to find what works best,” clinical supervisor Stephanie Moore said. “The hardest part is really just making sure people understand what it is.”

It’s a video visit with their regular doctor done from their own home. FaceTime, Apple’s video chat app, has been most popular, office manager Missy Burgess said, though a Google app has also come in handy.

Close to 100 video visits have taken place, she said, and the feedback from their older patients — who are recommended not to go out in public — has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Patients have loved it,” Burgess said. “A lot of them do have health conditions that make them afraid to come in to a facility like this and risk being exposed here or anywhere. This is a benefit, and they’re very appreciative.”

Nurses and other support staff, occasionally including Moore, walk patients through their first virtual visit ahead of seeing their regular doctor.

“I’ll try it with them and let them see how it works,” Moore said. “They’re getting used to the technology. It’s something they didn’t have growing up, but now (that) they have it and are able to use it, it makes them feel like they’re part of what’s going on. It gives them a boost of confidence in, ‘Well if I can do this, what else can I do that I wasn’t sure about?’”

With unfamiliar territory, it helps to see a familiar face, Dr. Cathryn McAlpine said. It’s still an adjustment on both ends of the line, though.

“I’m very used to — most of these patients I’ve been taking care of for 20 or 25 years — being able to look at their face,” she said. “Obviously I can look at their face on the computer as well, but there’s a lot you get from body language, watching someone walk in, watching them stand up from a chair.”

Family members have jumped in to help, McAlpine said, and the added context of home life has been interesting after decades of care.

Upstate Medical Associates is accepting new patients, Burgess said, many of whom have come for prescription refills after their specialty doctors closed to reduce unnecessary procedures.

Refills have been the reason behind most of the video visits, which all doctors at the office — Cathryn McAlpine, Henry Ramirez, Jessica Jones and nurse practitioners Nancy Smith and Jennifer Nicholson — are doing, Burgess said.

It won’t last forever, but the telehealth option is a great one for now, McAlpine added.

“Ultimately, when things get back to normal, we’ll be here in person when people need us in person,” she said. “But it’s a really good thing to be able to offer now.”