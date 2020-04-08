Pandemic pen pals: Walhalla Elementary students write letters to local health care workers

By Greg Oliver

WALHALLA — As they adjust to learning at home through online instruction, Walhalla Elementary School students are using the new normal of education and technology to reach out to local health care workers also adjusting to increasing demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant principal Emily Roberts said students have been writing letters of encouragement to local doctors and nurses.

“They kind of have a pen-pal relationship going with each other,” Roberts said.

Third-grade teacher Debbie Syck said she felt the letters would be great to incorporate into a classroom setting.

“I have a parent who works for (Center for Family Medicine–Oconee), which is part of Prisma Health–Oconee,” Syck said. “The doctors and nurses received them and sent us a photo and wrote back to the kids. That meant a lot to the kids who felt helpless not being able to do anything.”

One letter, written by Sophie Tatum, thanked a doctor “for helping all of the sick and unhealthy people.”

“We all appreciate all you do,” Sophie wrote. “I wish I was there to help, but I am too young and I do not want to get sick.”

Dr. Kati Beben responded to Sophie’s letter, thanking her for the note.

“You helped start my Friday off with a smile,” Beben said in her email. “I know you want to help, but I don’t want you to get sick, either. We’re actually trying to see our normal office patients through video chat so that they can stay home and safe. The best thing you can do right now is stay home as much as possible and keep in touch with your family, friends and teachers through the phone or computer (or video games!).”

Beben added she is keeping Sophie’s note on her desk and suggested “maybe our office can meet your class when all this is over.”

Sophie’s mom, Jessie Tatum, said it’s hard for kids to understand the pandemic situation. But Tatum added her daughter, after receiving the message from Beben, said, “I guess, mom, we do need to stay at home. I guess we really can’t go anywhere.”

Sophie’s dad, William Tatum, who is also a supervisor for EMS at Prisma Health–Oconee, said the letters have meant a lot.

“Any words of encouragement we receive from the public is great, and these letters from kids are much greater,” he said. “They’ve really got a good grip on what’s happening, and we think it’s just kids. But they’re concerned and doing what they can to keep from getting (the virus). Giving those encouraging words is uplifting to us as providers.”

William said emergency workers work “weird hours” as it is and that the pandemic hasn’t lessened the regular volume of car wrecks and heart attacks handled on a daily basis.

Sophie said she enjoyed sending a letter of encouragement to medical workers “to help them feel better so they can help other patients in need and in the future.”

Dr. Phil Thomas sent a letter to Willow Bunch, thanking the student for the kind letter.

“I loved your picture, and your kind words helped us all feel brave,” Thomas said. “I am trying to stay healthy and well, and this letter definitely helped.”

In his letter to doctors and nurses, Dalen Hightower said he hoped they were “doing OK with everything that is going on.”

“Thank you for helping people with the (coronavirus),” Dalen said. “Thank you for helping people. Thank you for everything.”

Dalen’s mom, Tessa Kelley, who is a master scheduler-EHR specialist for the Center for Family Medicine–Oconee, said the letters have been uplifting because “we’ve been so stressed out.”

“Just having the kids put smiles on people’s faces has been so heartwarming,” she said. “Dalen very much wants to be involved in everything, so being involved in a class effort and helping put a smile on people’s faces made his day.”

Syck said the next project will involve students writing letters of support to grocery store workers.

