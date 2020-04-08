Pickens County Advocacy Center using telecounseling for staff and clients

Special to The Journal

Pickens County Advocacy Center Executive Director Shannon Lambert.

Special to The Journal

The use of telecounseling, above, is enabling Pickens County Advocacy Center counselors to communicate with clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced numbers of businesses to change the way they operate in order to protect employees and the general public and the Pickens County Advocacy Center is no different.

Executive Director Shannon Lambert said recently that the center is now using telecounseling in its work with primary and secondary, which includes parents, spouse and siblings, survivors of sexual assault ages 12 and up. New clients are being accepted and services are provided at no charge to the client.

“We have not used telecounseling in the past at the center but moved to telework status to ensure the safety of our staff and clients,” Lambert said, adding that the move was made March 17. “We have our 24-hour crisis line staffed by trained advocates to provide crisis intervention, emotional support and other resources as needed for our community members and clients.”

In preparation for the shutdown and limited access, Lambert said staff delivered additional information to local hospitals and all law enforcement agencies.

We are also providing tele-accompaniment at the hospitals and law enforcement agencies so that a sexual assault victim can speak with an advocate if needed,” Lambert said. “Telecounseling was implemented quickly so that our clients could continue with their therapy during this stressful time.”

Since 1985, the Pickens County Advocacy Center, formerly the Rape Crisis Center of Pickens County, has provided trauma-informed care and crisis intervention for sexual assault victims in the county. The agency provides immediate 24-hour response to sexual assault victims and their families through medical, court and law enforcement escorts, educational programs, information and referral, legal advocacy and trauma-informed care.

All services are confidential and offered at no charge to survivors and their families. Lambert said students in high school and college are using telecounseling “due to all of the changes they have experienced with having their schools closed.”

“Our adult clients are also using telecounseling and we have had positive feedback on their experience,” she said. “Our therapist has remained busy with counseling appointments and we are also exploring online support groups.”

In addition, Lambert said the advocacy center has also shifted its education and awareness for National Sexual Assault Awareness Month held each April to social media.

“We have planned posts on self-care, sexual assault statistics, activities for adults and children and healthy relationships,” Lambert said. “We also have a social media challenge and some online fundraisers that our followers can participate in.”

Previously scheduled events including the center’s Colors of Prevention Color Run has been moved from April 25 to August 22 and the golf tournament from May 1 to a date yet-to-be-determined. Both are major fundraisers for the second quarter income of the center.

Not only does the Pickens County Advocacy Center offer individual and group counseling, it also offers a healthy relationship program featuring topics in interpersonal violence, sexual assault prevention, bullying and suicide prevention. The center also offers schoolbased education, consisting of the fourth R which emphasizes that relationship skills can be taught in the same way as reading, writing and arithmetic. Officials say such education is crucial both in reducing violence and increasing responsible choices among youth.

For more information on the Pickens County Advocacy Center, call the Clemson office on Wall Street at (864) 722-5353. Business hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day at (864) 442-5500. A trained advocate is on call to answer questions and provide information regarding sexual assault.

goliver@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6687